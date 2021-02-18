Financial statements 2020
-The biggest construction year in company history
The financial statements for 2020 were approved by the Board of Directors on the 18th of February 2021.
Main points of the financial statement:
Guðlaug Sigurðardóttir, CFO at Landsnet, felt that 2020 has been a year of challenges, construction, and stability even though the year was characterised by volatile weather conditions and a pandemic. The economic impact of Covid-19 had an insignificant effect on the financial statement, which shows good operating results and financial stability.
"The results of the financial statement, presented today, show that the company's operations are strong and that we have maintained financial stability under difficult circumstances. Stability has been achieved in the company's operating environment in recent years, which is very important, and the basis for achieving efficiency in the development and operation of the transmission system. There were major weather challenges in the first half of the year, which had a significant impact on the transmission system and overall operations. We subsequently focused on infrastructure development and projects prioritised by the government in the aftermath of the storms. The year 2020 was the biggest construction year in company history and we are proud to have achieved our goals despite difficult external conditions. Construction exceeded expectations despite the challenges of the Covid-19 epidemic and individual delays were dealt with by reordering projects. We successfully adjusted to these demanding conditions by adapting daily operations to the risk assessment released by the Civil Protection Authority and were able to minimise the impact of the pandemic on company operations, through close cooperation with our employees and external parties. We are optimistic about the new year. Project conditions remain demanding. The outlook for financing is positive and exciting times lie ahead as we continue to strengthen the transmission system. "
Income Statement
Balance sheet
The year 2020 was a big investment year. The Kröflulína and Hólasandslína projects (between Fljótsdalur and Akureyri) were the largest projects of the year. Other projects included a voltage increase in the East and a cable installation between Sauðárkrókur and Varmahlíð. These transmission structures had not come into use in 2020 and are categorised as transmission structures or ‘under construction’ in the financial statement.
Dividends in the amount of 9.5 million USD were paid out in 2020 from profit in 2019.
Operating outlook
The company budget for 2021 predicts a 30.4 million USD profit from company operations. The revenue plan is based on the amount and price changes that the company is aware of. The cost estimate is based on the actual cost of the operation of the company, taking into account the criteria for determining the revenue cap. The company's plans for construction during the year amount to approximately 86.6 million USD. Financing for construction projects is underway and access to loan markets is good.
About the financial statement
The financial statements for 2020 were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These financial statements are presented in USD, which is the company's functional currency. The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on the 18th of February 2021.
About Landsnet
Landsnet was established in 2005 and is responsible for operating Iceland’s electricity transmission system, one of the most important parts of Iceland‘s infrastructure. Our role is to operate and develop Iceland’s electricity transmission system and administer its system operations.
More information can be provided by Guðlaug Sigurðardóttir, CFO of Landsnet.
More information can be accessed on Landsnet’s website: www.landsnet.is where the Financial Statement is also available.
