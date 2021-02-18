Portland, OR, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S.hardware encryption market was pegged at $28.08 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $259.12 billion by 2026, manifesting a CAGR of 32.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces, and business performance of key market players.

Increase in consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets, decrease in prices of hardware encryption devices, surge in regulatory compliances regarding protection of private & sensitive data, and rise in complexity & volume of data breaches and brute force attacks fuel the growth of the hardware encryption market. However, high capital investment and limiting use of encrypted devices in the U.S hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and cloud services and technological advancement in encryption chip are anticipated to usher a plethora of opportunities for the market players in the near future.





Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6311

Covid-19 scenario-

The lockdown across various countries encouraged companies to opt for work from home culture. This increased the need for organizations and individuals to focus on data protection, storage, and recovery.

Adoption of hardware encryption facilities during such unprecedented times enabled governments across the globe to quickly respond to the pandemic situation in a secured manner.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the U.S. hardware encryption market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6311

The U.S. hardware encryption market is segmented on the basis of algorithm & standard, architecture, product, application, and end use. Based on application, the market is divided into consumer electronics, IT & telecom, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest share with nearly one-third of the market share in 2018.

On the basis of algorithm and standard, the market is segmented into Rivest, Shamir, and Adelman (RSA), Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), and others. The Rivest, Shamir, and Adelman (RSA) segment held highest market share in 2018. On the other hand, the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the market is divided on the basis of industrial, commercial, residential, and government. The commercial segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2018. At the same time, the industrial sector is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

The key market players profiled in the report include Micron Technology, Inc., NetApp, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Symantec Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Western Digital Technologies, Inc.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6311

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter