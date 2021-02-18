New York, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acute Rehabilitation Market Research Report by Phase Type, by Devices Product, by Disease Type, by End-User Type - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025414/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Acute Rehabilitation Market is expected to grow from USD 43,453.94 Million in 2020 to USD 64,973.82 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Acute Rehabilitation Market is expected to grow from EUR 38,101.24 Million in 2020 to EUR 56,970.27 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Acute Rehabilitation Market is expected to grow from GBP 33,872.08 Million in 2020 to GBP 50,646.70 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Acute Rehabilitation Market is expected to grow from JPY 4,637,636.52 Million in 2020 to JPY 6,934,353.03 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Acute Rehabilitation Market is expected to grow from AUD 63,100.90 Million in 2020 to AUD 94,350.62 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Acute Rehabilitation to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Phase Type , the Acute Rehabilitation Market studied across Phase I- Acute Phase, Phase II- Subacute Phase, Phase III- Intensive Outpatient Therapy, and Phase IV- Independent Ongoing Conditioning.



Based on Devices Product , the Acute Rehabilitation Market studied across Blood Pressure Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor, Rower, Seated & Upright Elliptical Trainer, Stabilization Ball, Stationary Bicycle, and Treadmill.



Based on Disease Type , the Acute Rehabilitation Market studied across Abnormal Heart Rhythms, Angina, Atrial Fibrillation, Cholesterol Management, Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery, Coronary or Peripheral Artery Disease, Diabetes, Heart Failure or Transplant, High Blood Pressure, and Pulmonary Hypertension.



Based on End-User Type , the Acute Rehabilitation Market studied across Home Care, Hospitals & Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, and Specialty Centers.



Based on Geography, the Acute Rehabilitation Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Acute Rehabilitation Market including Acadia Healthcare, Alden Network, Amedisys, Inc., Athena Health Care Systems, Aurora Behavioral Health System, Benedictine Health System, Berkshire Healthcare Systems, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, CareOne Management, LLC, Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare, Covenant Care, Encompass Health, Ensign Group, Five Star Senior Living, Genesis HealthCare, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc., Kindred Healthcare, LLC, LHC Group, National HealthCare Corp., Nexion Health, Promises Behavioral Health, LLC, Providence St Joseph Health - home and community care, Select Medical, Springstone Inc., St. Ann’s Community, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, Universal Health Services Inc., UPMC Community Provider Services, Vitas Healthcare, and VMG Health.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Acute Rehabilitation Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Acute Rehabilitation Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Acute Rehabilitation Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Acute Rehabilitation Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Acute Rehabilitation Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Acute Rehabilitation Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Acute Rehabilitation Market?

