LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 900 Mn by 2027.



North America is anticipated to record largest market share for the swab and viral transportation medium market. The factors that contribute for the growth of the regional market involve increasing number of diagnostic test and presence of key players in this region foster the growth of North America regional market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to record highest CAGR for swab and viral transportation medium market due to rising demand for specimen collection kits in APAC region. This acts as one of the prominent factors for APAC swab and vital transportation medium market.

Growth Factors

Efforts by the manufacturers to develop products in compliance with the regulatory standards in different parts of the world prove a prominent factor for the swab and viral transport medium market globally.

Integration of polyester based swabs is expected to generate lucrative opportunities due to lower production costs and faster manufacturing processes.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market

The novel corona virus had a positive influence for raising the demand for swab and viral transport medium. Due to high involvement of the government, manufacturers have started focusing on expansion of the production capacities to elevate the sudden and unprecedented demand, in an effort to conduct expansive population testing in cases of symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. Additionally, swab and viral transport medium will gain huge demand from academic and research applications, as development of vaccine is at a fast pace. Such factors foster for offering impetus market growth in the forthcoming years. However, issues in terms of supply chain of raw materials and redirection of healthcare resources for the response towards pandemic could stimulate the overall industry in the short term period.

Segmental Analysis

The swab and viral transport medium market is based on the product type, indication, and end-user. By product type, the market is sub-segmented into viral transport medium and virus swabs. The viral transport medium is further bifurcated as glycerol transport medium and tissue culture medium. Virus swabs is further segregated as deep nasal swabs, culture swabs, nasopharyngeal swabs, combined nasal & throat swabs, and vaginal swabs. Based on indication, the market is categorized as mumps virus, influenza, varicella-zoster virus, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus, herpes simplex virus, COVID-19, and other indications. By end-user, the market is segmented as diagnostic laboratories, microbiology laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Some of the leading competitors are Medical Wire & Equipment (MWE), BTNX, YOCON Biology, DiaSorin Molecular LLC, VIRCELL S.L., COPAN Diagnostics, HiMedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton Dickinson and Company, Hardy Diagnostics, Titan Biotech Ltd., Puritan Medical Products, Deltalab and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding Swab and Viral Transport Medium industry include:

In July 2020, EKF Diagnostics, announced launching of new product namely, PrimeStore® MTM (Molecular Transport Medium). It is a new addition of novel transport media for the safe sample handling and testing of multiple infectious diseases from a single swab to its product portfolio. The new product is FDA approved and CE in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) marked sample collection device that deactivates viruses involving COVID-19, flu A, flu B, HIV and TB. This fully patented device assures transportation and workplace safety for disease testing program, reducing risk of infection towards health workers, and lab technicians.





In June 2020, INTEGRA Biosciences AG. announced new product launching for efficient filling of tubes with viral transport medium that support COVID-19 testing. The new product namely, DOSE IT is specialized such that it can efficiently and accurately dispense large, defined volume of VTM using a range of dispensing programs, and preparation time is kept to a minimum with the flip-top pump head for easy tube loading. DOSE IT's enclosed system ensures that fluid remains contained inside the tubing, minimizing the risk associated regarding the contamination of the product or pump itself. Moreover, the tubing can easily be sterilized after use and there are no valves or seals to reduce contamination further.



