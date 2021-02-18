LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Limits, an industrial and enterprise-grade AI technology company built for the most demanding sectors, today announced it will be expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings to include sensor placement technology. A standalone AI application for leak detection in utilities’ water distribution networks, the new product uses physics-based models and deep learning architectures to identify critical sensors, detect and locate leaks, and recommend optimal location of pressure sensors for improved operations and maintenance capabilities.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates water utilities lost roughly $2.6 billion each year as of 2016. Current losses are expected to be even higher due to aging infrastructure, sub-optimal sensor placement and ineffective maintenance, making water loss monitoring, prevention, and remediation among the top financial and operational priorities for utilities providers. Many global utilities however lack the knowledge and resources to address these challenges.

“The acceleration of digital transformation efforts in the industrial sector has led to an exponential increase in the number of sensors generating massive amounts of data,” said AJ Abdallat, CEO of Beyond Limits. “But this data is difficult to gather, manage, store and analyze. Beyond Limits’ new sensor selection application allows utilities providers to focus on the most valuable feedback data from their network, reducing the cost and complexity of intelligent systems while more effectively identifying which sensors are most valuable and immediately alerting users to anomalies like gas or water leaks or service disruptions.”

The technology also offers a range of applications for managing and optimizing utilities operations, from power plants and electrical grids, to refineries and manufacturing sites. Currently, Beyond Limits’ sensor framework has been licensed to The Carnrite Group for deployment, and will initially be implemented in a multi-million dollar agreement with Xcell Security House and Finance S.A. for the company’s cognitive power plant.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to create value for our clients,” said Alan Carnrite, Founder & CEO of The Carnrite Group. “Beyond Limits’ sensor placement technologies will allow companies spanning the utilities, power and energy industries to operate more efficiently, optimally place sensors and more effectively detect leaks. This is a perfect example of a technology solution that not only makes business sense but helps advance environmental sustainability goals.”

For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai/solutions/power-natural-resources/

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is an industrial and enterprise-grade artificial intelligence company built for the most demanding sectors including energy, utilities, and healthcare.

Beyond traditional artificial intelligence, Beyond Limits’ unique Cognitive AI technology combines numeric techniques like machine learning with knowledge-based reasoning to produce actionable intelligence. Customers implement Beyond Limits AI to boost operational insights, improve operating conditions, enhance performance at every level, and ultimately increase profits as a result.

Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits leverages a significant investment portfolio of advanced technology developed at Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions. The company was recently honored by CB Insights on their 2020 List of Top AI 100 most innovative artificial intelligence startups and by Frost & Sullivan for their North American Technology Innovation Award.

For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai

About The Carnrite Group

The Carnrite Group is a management consulting firm focused on the energy, power and utilities, and industrials sectors. From offices in Houston, Texas and London, United Kingdom, Carnrite deploys its expertise on projects globally, helping clients address issues ranging from corporate strategy to human capital, organizational change to navigating the energy transition. Carnrite is the dedicated, practical business partner with the ability to tackle the complex.

Learn more on Carnrite's Website: https://carnritegroup.com/

Contact Information: Ed Cruz LEWIS for Beyond Limits 619-308-5245