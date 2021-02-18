New York, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Audio Communication Monitoring Market Research Report by Type, by Organization Size, by Component, by Deployment Mode, by Vertical, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968821/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market is expected to grow from USD 20,856.48 Million in 2020 to USD 49,921.58 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market is expected to grow from EUR 18,287.35 Million in 2020 to EUR 43,772.18 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market is expected to grow from GBP 16,257.50 Million in 2020 to GBP 38,913.57 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market is expected to grow from JPY 2,225,914.91 Million in 2020 to JPY 5,327,897.59 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market is expected to grow from AUD 30,286.38 Million in 2020 to AUD 72,492.77 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Audio Communication Monitoring to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Type, the Audio Communication Monitoring Market studied across Wired Communication and Wireless Communication.



Based on Organization Size, the Audio Communication Monitoring Market studied across Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises.



Based on Component, the Audio Communication Monitoring Market studied across Services and Solutions. The Services further studied across Managed Services and Professional Services. The Solutions further studied across Audio Loudness, Metering, and Monitoring, Call Recording Software & Quality Analysis, and Reporting & Analytics.



Based on Deployment Mode, the Audio Communication Monitoring Market studied across Cloud and On-Premises.



Based on Vertical, the Audio Communication Monitoring Market studied across Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, and Telecom & IT.



Based on Application, the Audio Communication Monitoring Market studied across Broadcast Monitoring, Commercial Areas, Law Enforcement Agencies, and Sales and Internal Communication Monitoring.



Based on Geography, the Audio Communication Monitoring Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market including Ameyo, AudioCodes Ltd., Avaya Inc., Behavox Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudtalk, Elastix, Empirix Inc., Enghouse Interactive Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., Google LLC, Haloocom, Integrated Research, Intelligent Voice, International Business Machines Corporation, Justcall, Martello Technologies, Nectar Services Corp., NICE Systems Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc.,, Pathsolutions, Relativity, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., Servetel Communications Pvt. Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd, and Veritone Inc..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Audio Communication Monitoring Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market?

