The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Business Jets Market is expected to grow from USD 22,197.86 Million in 2020 to USD 30,902.57 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Business Jets Market is expected to grow from EUR 19,463.50 Million in 2020 to EUR 27,095.96 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Business Jets Market is expected to grow from GBP 17,303.09 Million in 2020 to GBP 24,088.36 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Business Jets Market is expected to grow from JPY 2,369,074.15 Million in 2020 to JPY 3,298,087.29 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Business Jets Market is expected to grow from AUD 32,234.24 Million in 2020 to AUD 44,874.64 Million by the end of 2025.



Based on System, the Business Jets Market studied across Aftermarket Systems and Oem Systems. The Aftermarket Systems further studied across Electrical Systems, Emergency Systems, Environmental Control, Hydraulic Systems, Landing Systems, Pneumatic Systems, and Propulsion Systems. The Oem Systems further studied across Aerostructures, Aircraft Systems, Avionics, Cabin Interiors, and Doors, Windows, and Windshields.



Based on Point of Sale, the Business Jets Market studied across Aftermarket and Oem. The Oem further studied across Conventional and Hybrid-Electric.



Based on Aircraft Type, the Business Jets Market studied across Airliners, Large, Light, and Mid-Sized.



Based on Range, the Business Jets Market studied across 3,000–5,000 Nm, Less Than 3,000 Nm, and More Than 5,000 Nm.



Based on End-User, the Business Jets Market studied across Operator and Private.



Based on Geography, the Business Jets Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Business Jets Market including Airbus S.A.S., Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer S.A., Eviation Aircraft, Gulfstream Aerospace, Honda Aircraft Company, Joby Aviation LLC, Karem Aircraft Inc., Lilium GmbH, One Aviation Corporation, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Piper Aircraft Inc., Samad Aerospace Ltd., Syberjet Aircraft, Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, Volocopter GmbH, Xti Aircraft, and Zunum Aero.



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Business Jets Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



