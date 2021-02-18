LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s research on the global HIV drugs market, the global HIV drugs market is expected to grow from $30 billion in 2020 to $36 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth of the HIV drugs market is driven by various factors including the COVID-19 outbreak, developments in drug discovery procedures, and government initiatives.



The demand for HIV drugs is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Companies are trying to repurpose existing drugs in the fight against the novel coronavirus. The use of certain existing HIV drugs for COVID-19 treatment is contributing to the growth of the HIV drug market. For instance, several countries are evaluating and using antiretroviral drugs (such as lopinavir boosted with ritonavir (LPV/r)), for treating coronavirus infections. This scenario is projected to drive the HIV drug market in the forecast period.

The HIV drug market is also expected to benefit from the latest developments in drug discovery procedures such as stem cells and organ-on-chip (OOC) technologies. OOCs are micro-engineered biometric systems that simulate the activities, mechanics, and physiological responses of organ systems. Drug trial processes such as target identification, validation, and screening are being executed through OOC and stem cell technologies.

The HIV drugs market is concentrated, with a small number of large players in the market. The top eight competitors in the market made up to 92.9% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

