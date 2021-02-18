PUNE, India, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organic Gluten Substitutes Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The global Organic Gluten Substitutes size was estimated to be US$ 21 billion in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 49 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8%. The organic substitutes of gluten are currently the fastest growing food substitute category, which is showing a lot of potential for global growth in the upcoming period. Gluten is a protein found in rye, wheat and barley that causes internal damage (causes nutritional deficiency and weight loss) for individuals with gluten intolerance.

The organic gluten substitutes are consumed by people who have celiac disease, an ailment in which the immune system reacts to protein. All the patients diagnosed celiac disease are advised to strictly adhere to a diet consisting of organic gluten substitutes. Adherence to the gluten-free diet is considered to minimise the symptoms of this particular celiac disease, and improve the nutritional status as well as prevent the development of complications that includes osteoporosis and malignancies.

The organic gluten alternatives include the food articles made from gluten-free flour or natural products such as a diet consisting of organic substitutes like different kinds of pasta, semolina, bulgur, couscous, wheat bran, bread and cereals. Innovations in the gluten-free foods have made them more palatable as well as convenient, thereby helping in boosting the market growth.

The primary supply of organic gluten substitutes goes mainly to the bakeries and fast food markets and also to the plethora of different food manufacturers. The key drivers are centred around the gluten intolerance of consumers worldwide. With the increasing demand for gluten-free products from the generations of the millennials and Gen Z, combined with the changing preferences related to taste, and the advancements in the marketing activities, and finally, a rising demand for organic gluten substitutes in the snacks designed for everyday consumption purposes, is fueling the growth of the Organic Gluten Substitutes market worldwide.

With a rise in the health awareness among consumers, the Organic Gluten Substitutes market will see a further surge. The added advantages of weight, nutritious benefits, and a better digestive health are creating an upward shift for the organic gluten substitutes. A very niche market segment of organic gluten substitutes is likely to gain rapid market growth. However, low awareness among consumers about celiac disease is hindering the organic gluten substitute’s market growth.

The favourable regulatory framework and the initiatives taken by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to promote a gluten-free diet, and all the subsidy allocations made by the organisation, are anticipated to boost the market growth of the gluten-free products in the region of North America. The bakery products segment, which includes gluten-free bread, cookies, cakes, and scones, is expected to witness the fastest growth, followed by dairy, during the forecast period. A rise in the number of people suffering from gluten intolerance and celiac disease, and the several other benefits of a gluten-free diet, are likely to have a positive impact on the Organic Gluten Substitutes demand.

The Type segment is dominated by the Bakery market: Bakery emerged as the largest and the fastest growing product segment in the gluten-free products market, followed by dairy, particularly in the developed regions. The bakery products market includes cookies, crackers, bread, rolls, buns, cakes, wafers, biscuits, and baking mixes and flours. These products are staple foods of the population in North America and Europe; countries in these regions are also known to have the highest number of gluten-intolerant population in the world. Bakery is one of the markets where wheat flour is used as a raw material for the purpose of binding, or in the production of an array of different products, which is how it is consumed on a large scale. Thus, providing a wide range of gluten-free bakery products is turning out to be of utmost importance.

Solid form market dominates the Form segment of the Organic Gluten Substitutes Market: The Form segment of the global Organic Gluten Substitutes market is majorly dominated by the solid form, across all regions and countries. This is owing to the fact that the manufacturers of these products are into large scale production of this form of gluten-free products, catering to a global demand. Products such as wafers, bread, rolls, biscuits, buns, cakes, cookies, crackers baking mixes and flours, breakfast cereals, snack bars, confectionery products, noodles, and RTE products, all fall under the solid form of the gluten-free market of the Product segment.

A rising awareness regarding healthy diets which primarily include the natural, organic, and gluten free foods, is expected to drive the Bakery market growth. In addition to this, the factors such as the introduction of a diverse product portfolio with continuous innovations, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of this market, in the forthcoming years.

The manufacturers operating in the gluten-free market are largely into the production of the solid form of gluten free products, owing to the higher sales of these products, longer shelf-life, the ease of use and understanding of the requisite logistics, the convenience of manufacturing and formulating, and the lower costs of production. The Conventional stores lead the Distribution Channel segment: The grocery and conventional retail stores were the largest distributors of gluten free products, because they were largely preferred by the consumers, across the board for the purchasing of gluten free products. This is owing to the fact that it provides easy accessibility to a range of items under one roof, also the ease in accessing these stores, availability of various product categories, and frequent purchasing destinations.

There are an increasing number of seasonally driven displays of the gluten free products, resulting in the promotion of newer, season specific products, thereby expanding this particular market segment. The rising demand for allergen-free meals, the resulting shortened meal preparation time, and the growing consumer awareness around health and wellness, have encouraged the consumption of a variety of gluten free products. There is also the market of customised, easy digestive ailments to lower cholesterol levels, which in turn is expected to drive the product demand.

Owing to this, the Conventional stores market of the Distribution Channel segment has accounted for the majority share in the global market, and is projected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period.

North America leads the Region segment of the Organic Gluten Substitutes Market, Asia Pacific grows at the highest rate: The North American market is currently dominating the region segment of the global gluten free substitutes market. The factors leading to the dominance of this region in the global market, include the relatively high awareness of the benefits of the gluten free products, more number of patients diagnosed with celiac, a higher majority of the key players existing in this region segment, and a higher purchasing power of the populace. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, amongst Americans, the incidence rate of celiac disease stood at a concerning 0.5% in 2018. About three million people from the country of America have been diagnosed with the celiac disease, and a further 40 million people suffer from gluten intolerance or sensitivity.

As more and more consumers are becoming aware of the diseases caused by the heavy consumption of gluten, most are now moving toward adopting a gluten free diet, further enabling the product manufacturers of the healthy and fast food snacks, to develop a gluten free product portfolio. Asia Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period, on account of the increasing consumption of healthy diet foods and the unique marketing strategies adopted by key manufacturers to capture a substantial market share.

Key market players of the Organic Gluten Substitutes Market include Nestle, General Mills, Avena Foods Limited, Bob’s Red Mill, Arrowhead Mills, Kellogg, GF Harvest, Enjoy Life Foods, PepsiCo, Glutafin, Hershey’s, The Pillsbury Company LLC.

