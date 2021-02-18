LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing market consists of sales of PCR and RT-PCR tests and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer detection of genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus.



The PCR test is one of the most commonly used diagnostic tests for detecting pathogens (including viruses), that cause diseases such as Ebola, African swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease, and HIV. Since the COVID-19 virus is made up of RNA genomes, real time or conventional RT–PCR is used to detect it.

The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market reached a value of nearly $22 billion in 2020, having increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 28% since 2015. The growth is mainly driven by increase in demand for these tests due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to decline at a CAGR of -10.93% from 2020 to reach $12 billion in 2025. The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market is expected to stabilize and reach $17 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of nearly 6%.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market constituted 19.8% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and others.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been seen on the global polymerase chain reaction and real-time polymerase chain reaction testing market. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of polymerase chain reaction and real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing in the healthcare industry, highlighting the power of sequencing-based diagnostic testing in global efforts to combat the spread of the infectious diseases, and its importance in supporting recovery efforts.

