New York, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Imaging Market by Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05210114/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of systems is estimated to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The image intensifier technology segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the surgical imaging market has been segmented into image intensifier C-arms and FPD C-arms. The image intensifier C-arms segment commanded the largest share of 75.1% of the market in 2019. However, the FPD C-arms segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the large installed base, low price and low maintenance costs of this systems.



The orthopedic & trauma surgeries application is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into orthopedic & trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other applications (urological, endobronchial & thoracic, and maxillofacial surgeries).The orthopedic & trauma surgeries segment is the largest and the fastest-growing application segment in this market.



This can be attributed to the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures in orthopedic and trauma surgeries and the advantage of 3D navigation in these surgeries through the use of C-arms.



The Hospital end user segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period’

Based on end users, the market is divided into hospitals and surgery centers.Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the surgical imaging market in 2020, while surgery centers are expected to account for the highest growth rate.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for effective disease management, growing surgical procedural volumes in hospitals, and the increasing number of hospitals being set up in developing countries.



North America regional segment to account for the largest market share of the surgical imaging market

Geographically, the surgical imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World.North America is the largest regional market for surgical imaging systems, followed by Europe.



The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the significant growth in hospital expenditure, the increasing incidence of overuse sports injuries, rising prevalence of CVD, and the increasing number of hip and knee replacement surgeries in the region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30% • By Designation: C-level – 27%, Director-level – 18%, and Others – 55% • By Region: North America - 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, Latin America – 8%, and Middle East – 2%

Some of the major market players in the surgical imaging market are GE Healthcare (UK), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), and Ziehm Imaging (Germany)



Research Coverage

This report studies the surgical imaging market based on technology, application, end users, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the surgical imaging market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05210114/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001