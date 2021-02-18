New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDB Bank is delighted to be partnering with the Israeli American Council (IAC) and to be participating in their annual EDGE Conference, taking place virtually from Monday, February 22nd to Friday, February 26th. At IDB Bank, community outreach has always been a central part of their mission. From local business and networking groups to major national organizations, their highly talented team members volunteering their expertise to help build the kinds of communities that foster innovation and success.

Building ties in the Israeli-American community

The IAC was founded with the singular goal of creating a more engaged and united Israeli-American community. Through their one-of-a-kind, five-day EDGE Summit, the organization helps bring young (22-42) Israeli-American and Jewish-American professionals together by encouraging networking and collaboration. Throughout the conference, leading minds and professional speakers share their insights and give invaluable tools to participants. This year, topics will range from finance and the economy to entrepreneurship and personal growth, with alternating broadcasted public sessions and intimate workshops, as well as exclusive mentoring opportunities.

By means of an innovative platform, IAC EDGE members will be able to enjoy the summit as a unique virtual experience, and will be free to roam virtual rooms; attend sessions, workshops and panels; and mingle organically with speakers and other participants.

In this way, the IAC is helping to strengthen the bond between American Jews and Israelis to both the IAC and the State of Israel.

Join IDB’s Noa Kolp for two engaging discussions

On Monday, February 22nd—the first day of the conference—Noa Kolp, IDB Bank’s Head of Technology Banking will be moderating two timely and highly engaging discussions. The first session, entitled “Work/Life Balance and Leadership Decisions During a Time of Crisis,” begins at 9:15 AM ET and will focus on insights and lessons from CEOs regarding work/life balance and the leadership decisions they made during the pandemic. Following this panel, at 10:00 AM ET Noa will sit down for a one-on-one conversation with Yonatan Adiri, the CEO of Healthy, a technology company developing ways to use your smartphone camera as both a medical device and a diagnostic tool.

As Noa stated, “IAC’s mission is to foster connections between Israelis living in the US. This is also the essence of IDB’s Technology Banking team, as we see ourselves as a bridge between startup nation and the US. Our two organizations’ shared goals enable tremendous collaboration as we work together to create an Israeli-American tech community of startups, founders, investors and entrepreneurs.”

Register today

For tickets to Monday’s EDGE Conference sessions, and for the full week of events, please visit http://iac360.org/edgeexperience-2021 .

About IDB Bank

About IDB Bank For more than 70 years, IDB Bank’s mission is to be the best bank for its clients by putting their needs first. Led by its highly talented and experienced leadership team, IDB provides exceptional Commercial Banking, U.S. Private Banking and International Private Banking services through a wide network of locations in New York, California, Florida and around the world. Importantly, IDB takes a more personal approach to serving its clients, sitting down with them to truly understand their unique challenges, and offering the personalized service, expert advice and tailored solutions to help them succeed today and in the years to come. IDB Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Discount Bank, Ltd., one of Israel’s leading banks. IDB Bank is a Member FDIC. IDB Bank is a registered service mark of Israel Discount Bank of New York.



For more information about IDB Bank, visit http://idbny.com

Cristina M. Jorge IDB Bank 212-551-8581 cjorge@idbny.com