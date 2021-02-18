New York, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gas Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Gas Type, Technology, Output Type, Product Type, Application And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05045707/?utm_source=GNW

Deployment of IoT, cloud computing, and big data with gas sensors, growing adoption of gas sensors in consumer electronics, and increasing demand for miniaturized wireless gas sensors create a strong demand for gas sensor for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.



Smart cities & building automation application to witness the highest CAGR in gas sensor market during 2021–2026.



The gas sensor market for the smart cities & building automation application is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The rising environmental pollution levels and increasingly degrading indoor air quality have created a significant demand for gas sensors for HVAC and air quality monitoring applications.



In smart cities, gas sensors can be used for environmental monitoring applications to monitor air quality, which includes weather stations and monitoring of the environment at public places.Major gases that are monitored include CO, CO2, SO2, NO, NO2, and VOCs.



Increasing projects of smart cities in developing countries are expected to drive the growth of the market.



APAC is expected to hold a largest share of gas sensor market by 2026.

The gas sensor market for the smart cities & building automation application is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The rising environmental pollution levels and increasingly degrading indoor air quality have created a significant demand for gas sensors for HVAC and air quality monitoring applications.



In smart cities, gas sensors can be used for environmental monitoring applications to monitor air quality, which includes weather stations and monitoring of the environment at public places.Major gases that are monitored include CO, CO2, SO2, NO, NO2, and VOCs.



Increasing projects of smart cities in developing countries are expected to drive the growth of the market.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 45%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 30%, Directors = 25%, Managers= 45%

• By Region: North America = 45%, Europe = 30%, APAC = 20%, and RoW = 5%



Major players profiled in this report:

• Honeywell Analytics (UK)

• MSA Safety Inc. (US)

• Amphenol (US)

• Figaro Engineering (Japan)

• Alphasense Ltd.(UK)

• Sensirion AG (Switzerland)

• Dynament Ltd. (UK)

• ams AG (Austria)

• MEMBRAPOR AG (Switzerland)

• Senseair AB (Sweden)



Research Coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the gas sensor market by gas type, product type, technology, connectivity, output type, application, and region.Based on gas type, the gas sensor market has been segmented into oxygen (O2), carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), ammonia (NH3), chlorine (Cl), hydrogen sulfide (H2S), nitrogen oxide (NOx), volatile organic compounds, methane (CH4), hydrocarbons, and hydrogen.



By technology, the gas sensor market has been segmented into electrochemical, photoionization detection (PID), solid-state/metal-oxide-semiconductors (MOSs), catalytic, infrared, laser, zirconia, holographic, and others (paramagnetic, flame ionization detection (FID), chemiluminescence, carbon nanotubes, polymers, and ultraviolet).Based on product type, the gas sensor market has been segmented into gas analyzers & monitors, gas detectors, air quality monitors, air purifiers/air cleaners, HVAC, medical equipment, and consumer devices.



Based on connectivity, the gas sensor market has been segmented into wired and wireless.By output type, the gas sensor market has been segmented into analog and digital.



On the basis of application, the gas sensor market has been segmented into automotive & transportation, smart cities & building automation, oil & gas industry, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage industry, power stations, medical industry, metal & chemical industry, mining industry, and consumer electronics industry. The study forecasts the size of the market in 4 regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Reasons to buy the report



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the gas sensor market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market’s size and its subsegments (across different ga types, products, applications, and regions).

2. The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem and product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships carried out by major market players.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05045707/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001