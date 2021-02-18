REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrot , a digital health company that delivers clinically proven, behavioral science-based solutions that empower people to take control of their health, today announced the publication of its latest cohort study on Pivot , a digital platform that enables anyone to quit smoking at their own pace through an easy-to-use app, interactive sensor, human coaching, and behavioral science. The study reveals the first longer-term outcomes of the Pivot Program and demonstrates the program’s unique durability.



“What’s most exciting about this new data is the sustainability of outcomes,” said David S. Utley, M.D., CEO of Carrot. “It’s incredibly difficult to quit smoking and there are no shortcuts or quick fixes. This study provides new hope for people who smoke and are open to the idea of quitting, proving that the Pivot program helps build the intrinsic motivation to quit and stay quit.”

Key Study Findings:

The study, published this week in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, evaluates health outcomes in 319 adults three months after completing the Pivot program. Key findings include:

Quit rates increased from the end of Pivot to final follow-up, suggesting the benefits of Pivot last beyond the period that people are actively participating in the program. Specifically, from 27.6% (88/319) at the end of Pivot to 31.3% (100/319) at final follow-up.

Cigarettes per day (CPD) were reduced by 52.6%

80.6% made at least one quit attempt

86.4% of those who quit at the end of the program stayed quit at final follow-up (ie achieved continuous abstinence)

“These outcomes are very strong, particularly when you consider that 66% of participants were not ready to quit smoking at study entry. These results validate Pivot’s performance in people along the entire spectrum of readiness to quit. You don’t have to be immediately ready to quit smoking to get a good outcome with Pivot,” said Jen Marler, M.D., Sr. Director Clinical & Medical Affairs at Carrot.

About Carrot

Carrot is a digital health company that delivers clinically proven, behavioral science-based solutions that empower people to take control of their health.

Carrot’s first product is Pivot , an evidence-based, mobile, tobacco cessation program that transforms how people quit smoking. The full program is available through self-insured employers and health plans. With Pivot, Carrot’s mission is to help as many people stop smoking as possible by meeting them where they are with the solution they need and create products and services that change behaviors tied to urgent health and wellness issues.

