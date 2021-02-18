New York, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top 10 Sensors Market by Type, Technology, Application, End-User Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04655412/?utm_source=GNW

Some of the reasons are the increasing demand for smart devices in consumer electronics, growing importance of measuring and controlling devices in these industries, and increasing concern toward security and surveillance in these sectors.



The market for fingerprint sensor to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

The fingerprint sensor market is expected to reach USD 6.57 Billion by 2026, to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2026. Emerging application areas for fingerprint sensors in IoT and increasing adoption of fingerprint sensors in the banking & finance industry are some of the factors that would provide huge growth opportunities for the fingerprint sensor market in the coming years



APAC is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share in the overall pressure sensor market in 2020.The top 10 sensor market in this region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as well.



The increasing production of motor vehicles in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, is significantly contributing to the growth of the top 10 sensor market in APAC. Moreover, increased usage of pressure sensors in various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, petrochemical, oil and gas, and consumer electronics, as well as process industries, is expected to fuel the growth of the market in APAC.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 45 %, Tier 2 = 39%, and Tier 3 = 16%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 70%, Directors = 20%, and Others = 10%

• By Region: Americas = 25%, Europe = 55%, APAC = 15%, and RoW = 5%



Major players profiled in this report are as follows:

• Emerson Electric Co. (US)

• Asahi Kasei (Japan)

• Sensirion (Switzerland)

• Knowles Electronics (US)

• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Sensata Technologies (US)

• Omega Engineering (US)

• Microchip (US)

• Siemens AG(Germany)

• Honeywell International Inc. (US)

• Figaro Engineering (Japan)

• Teledyne Analytical Instruments (US)

• NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands)

• STMicroletronics (swizterland)

• TDK Corporation (Invense) (Japan)

• Infineon Technologies (Germany)

• Bosch Sensortec (Germany)

• Analog Devices (US)

• Omron Corporation (Japan)

• Ams AG (Austria)

• TE Connectivty (US)

• Texas Instruments (US)

• Enderess+ Hauser AG ( Switzerland)



Research Coverage

In this report, the top 10 sensor market has been segmented based on the type ( pressure, temperature, image, level, gas, motion, magnetic, position, light and magnetic) , technology, application, end-use industry, and geography. The study also covers the market in regions:North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the world.



Key benefits to buy the report

The report would help key players/new entrants in this market in the following ways.

1. This report segments the top 10 sensor market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size and that of the subsegments across different applications and regions.

2. The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product launches and developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the market in the recent past.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04655412/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001