New York, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type, Origin, Form, Mode of Application, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04062598/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of this market is attributed to an increasing need for food security of the growing population.

One of the major challenges faced by the crop protection chemicals market is the development of Genetically Modified (GM) crops, with the evolution of biotechnology and microbiology.New GM seeds can be developed through gene modification to provide them with the natural ability to be pest repellent.



This, the development of genetically modified crops in recent years, especially for pest resistance, has been observed to have resulted in a relatively lesser need for traditional crop protection chemicals.



The market for liquid segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The liquid segment is the most dominant as well as fastest-growing type of mineral in the Crop protection chemicals market.

Liquid pesticides include suspensions (flowable solutions), solutions, emulsifiable concentrates, microencapsulated suspensions, and aerosols.Liquid forms of crop protection chemical products are preferred more by suppliers as well as end-users.



Liquid forms offer longer shelf-life with easy handling, transportation, and application.Also, they are cost-effective, eco-friendly, and sustainable.



Companies are investing in the technological development of crop protection chemicals in liquid forms. The liquid forms of crop protection chemicals can either be water-based, oil-based, polymer-based, or their combinations.



The foliar spray segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

For foliar spray by mode of application in Crop protection chemicals market is the highest contributor in the global market.

The foliar spray mode of application is the most widely used for crop protection chemicals.It can be used for herbicides, insecticides, as well as fungicides.



However, it is majorly used for spraying herbicides and insecticides due to labor shortage for removing unwanted weeds manually and also for destroying insect attacks on crops.



Biopesticide segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

Bioinsecticides are basically biologically originated insecticides.They include various bacteria, viruses, and fungi for insect control.



Biopesticides are typically derived from living organisms—of plant or microbial origin.In 1973, the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) banned the usage of DDT (dichloro diphenyl trichloroethane), which caused crop protection companies to start discovering insecticides that are less toxic.



In the 20th century, bioinsecticides were less popular due to less flexibility in terms of money, availability, and application.However, today, the popularity of biopesticides is increasing rapidly mainly due to their usefulness and efficiency over chemical pesticides.



According to FICCI, globally, there are around 175 registered biopesticide active ingredients and 700 products available in the market. The major biopesticides used across the world are bioinsecticides, biofungicides, bioherbicides, bionematicides, and others, which includes sulfur, oil, insect repellent, moth control, and other biochemical.



The herbicides segment of the Crop protection chemicals is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

Herbicides are widely used in weed control, which helps in enhancing crop productivity and quality of output.Herbicides help in reducing soil erosion and increase soil fertility and crop yield.



They are used to control or kill unwanted plants and are often known as weed killers.Herbicides can be further subdivided into selective herbicides and non-selective herbicides.



Selective herbicides are used to kill specifically targeted plants without affecting the crop.Selectivity is due to translocation, different absorption, and physical differences of plant species.



These herbicides are always synthetic, and their most frequent mode of action is to interfere with the growth of the unwanted plants. Non-selective herbicides are used in weed waste grounds, industrial sites, railways, and railway embankments. Herbicides are heavily consumed in the agricultural sector and in landscape turf management.



Asia Pacific market for Crop protection chemicals is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period“

The Asia-Pacific, a region where agricultural systems and technologies vary from one country to another, consists of about 40%, that is, 600 million hectares of the global crop area.Rice cultivation and the predominance of small-scale manufacturers are widely seen across all the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.



The only exception to this situation is Australia, where yield potential is limited, owing to substandard climatic conditions.

The market in this region is majorly driven by India and China, which are the largest producer, exporter, and consumer of pesticides.The increasing awareness about pesticides and continuous technological advancements are factors contributing to the growth of this market.



In addition to this, the growing demand for crops and rising cultivation in the countries of Asia-Pacific have forced agribusiness companies to expand their supplier and manufacturing base in the region.



The breakup of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

• By Manufacturers: Tier 1 – 70.0%, Tier 2 – 5.0%, and Tier 3 – 15.0%

• By Designation: CXOs – 44.4%, Directors – 33.3%, Others – 22.2%

• By Geography: Asia Pacific – 57.0%, Europe – 23.0%, North America – 8%, South America – 6%, and RoW – 6%



Some of the major players in the market include BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Dupont (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany), FMC Coropration (US), NufarmLimited (Australia), Adama Agriclutural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Verdesian LIfescineces (US), Bioworks Inc. (US), Valent US (US), Arysta Lifescince Corporation (US), America Vanguard Corporation (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Corteva Agriscience (US), UPL Limited (India), Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co Ltd (China), Agrolac (Spain), Lianyungang Liben Crop Science Co. Ltd. (HongKong), Nanjing red sun co. ltd (China), Kumiai Chemicals. (Japan), Wynca Chemical (China), Lier Chemicals (China), Simpcam Oxon (Italy).



Research Coverage

The report segments the Crop protection chemicals market based on type,origin, form, mode of application, crop type, and region. in terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the Crop protection chemicals high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast pertaining to the Crop protection chemicals market based on type, species, application and geography have been conducted to provide an overall view of the Crop protection chemicals market

• Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the Crop protection chemicals market have been detailed in this report.

• A bird’s eye view of the pricing, trade situation, technological changes, and market ecosystem have been provided in the report.

• Detailed insights into the competitive landscape has been provided for established players and start-ups in the industry.

• Breakdown of the market share of major players in the Crop protection chemicals market has been provided after analyzing the segmental revenue, product portfolio, and global presence of the manufacturers



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04062598/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001