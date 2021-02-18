New York, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Character Recognition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Vertical, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025373/?utm_source=GNW



The global optical character recognition market size is expected to reach USD 26.31 billion by 2028. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2028. Digitalization plays a critical role in changing the way organizations operate. It has helped companies improve efficiency of their business processes. Enterprises are investing large amounts in technologies that can help them digitalize their work process and increase productivity. Since data is a critical element for an organization, adoption of technologies such as OCR, which enables users to convert text data in different types of documents and images into editable or accessible formats, has increased. OCR solutions are integrated with a wide range of technologies such as robotic process automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance their capabilities.



Integration of artificial intelligence with optical character recognition has helped companies in leveraging technological capabilities of artificial intelligence such as deep learning and multi-level analysis for the more efficient processing of documents, texts, and other data in a way similar to that of humans.These advanced technologies also help to address inaccuracies that occur in OCR, thereby providing streamlined fault management.



This, in turn, helps reduce costs of processing documents and increase efficiency within the organization.Furthermore, increasing penetration of optical character recognition in banks and financial institutions has bolstered the OCR market growth for B2B end-users.



For instance, IntSig Information Co., Ltd. Corporation’s CamCard solution for bank card recognition is being used by over 80% of the Chinese banks and security companies.



The OCR market can be described as a highly competitive market.The market vendors are pursuing various strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge in the market.



For instance, in January 2020, Druid Enterprise Chatbots, a virtual assistants developer company, partnered with Vonage, a business cloud communications company.This partnership is anticipated to enable communication through WhatsApp messenger in the chatbots.



It will incorporate AI technologies like machine learning, NLP, and OCR, among other AI technologies.



• Significant increase in investment for advancement of OCR in startup companies is expected to remain one of the key driving factors

• Emergence of new technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, and artificial intelligence is unfolding new opportunities for industry growth

• The integration of advanced technology in OCR technology has significantly contributed to enhancing data management and data capture. Further, continuous advancements in OCR technology are expected to contribute to the growth of the OCR market positively

• Factors, including the rapid economic growth of countries, such as China and India, rising adoption of smartphones, and the developing e-commerce sector are anticipated to further fuel the Asia Pacific regional market growth

