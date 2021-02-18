West Haven, CT, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Guarino is the founder, CEO, and sports marketing manager for PG Sports-- the brand he’s single-handedly established since he was a sophomore at Sacred Heart University.

Since he was young, Paul had an immense passion for sports. He dedicated his life to learning everything about the sports industry and double-majored in Sports Management and Marketing. In 2011, he was able to turn his passion into a life-altering career.



PG Sports began as a Twitter page run by Guarino himself. As followers poured in and the page continued to grow, Guarino began to market PG Sports as an actual brand, rounded out with a logo and even some merchandise apparel.



Eventually, Paul began to reach out to professional athletes via social media. He’d send them a piece or two from merchandising and, in exchange, have them post on their social media endorsing the pieces. Social media marketing was not yet as prominent in 2011, but it's clear Guarino was far ahead of his time. Before long, he had a list of professional football players, baseball players, and basketball players wearing the brand.



The business continued to grow as the brand continued to receive exposure. Paul built relationships with numerous athletes, each one bigger than the last. After some persistence and hard work, he was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of managing a professional athlete. Today, he has a client list of over a dozen professional athletes spread amongst various facets of the industry. The list consists of names such as NHL’s Adam Erne and WNBA’s Renee Montgomery.



Guarino explains that he uses his life experiences as motivation to keep striving for greatness in all elements of his life. When he was just 10 years old, Guarino was diagnosed with SMA (spinal muscular atrophy). He began using a wheelchair in high school. He explains that, although his physical abilities may have been affected, his passion, dedication, and vision for the future never faltered.



PG Sports now has over 21,000 followers on Instagram and 16,000 followers on Twitter. The brand also hosts a podcast called “Savage to Average” and a series on YouTube called the “My Why” series.



Guarino also hopes to work with even bigger athletes in the near future.



For updates, follow PG Sports on Instagram and Twitter at @pgsports. You can also visit www.pg-sports.com for additional information.





Media Details

Company: PG Sports

Name: Paul Guarino

Email: info@pg-sports.com

Website: https://www.pg-sports.com

Attachment