Newark, NJ, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global scaffold technology market is expected to grow from USD 1.05 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The driving factors to the growth of the scaffold technology market are an increase in the requirement of organ transplantations and reconstruction procedures for the body across the globe. Scaffold technology is extensively utilized in order to imitate the construction of tissues. It is done in order to form a three-dimensional structure that enhances transplantation methods, resulting in an increase in the growth of the market. Scaffold technology plays an essential part in the regeneration and restoration of infected tissues in tissue engineering. Scaffold technology has various benefits in three-dimensional printing like the inclusion of growth factors, porosities, co-culture of multiple cells, and construction of composite geometries.

Tissue culture is depicted in a 3D arrangement with the help of scaffold technology. The technology is broadly used to provide cultural assays in three-dimension. Scaffold technology is a department of Tissue Engineering that overcomes the limitations made by two-dimensional cell culture. The three-dimensional cultural assays include cell to matrix interactions, cell migration assays, and cell to cell interactions. Scaffold technology mimics primary cells to use different tissues. It is done in order to mimic defective tissues from the scaffold biomaterials that are deeply porous. It works under cell biology that regulates three-dimensional cell structure.

An increase in the utilization of biomaterials that involves composites and polymers leads to the increase of fabrication of scaffold. It propels the market by encouraging the extensive use of scaffold technology in tissue engineering. Technological innovations and advancements related to reconstructive operational methods promote enhanced incorporation of scaffold technology. This promotes the usage of scaffold technology in the reconstructive processes. Moreover, continuous research and development programs in order to produce three-dimensional substrates result in an increased application of the technology in drug delivery. Also, inclination towards three-dimensional cell tissue culture from two-dimensional systems is expected to accelerate the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global scaffold technology market include REPROCELL Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Molecular Matrix Inc., Xanofi, 3D Biotek LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Merck KGaA. To gain a significant market share in the global scaffold technology market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

The nanofiber-based scaffolds segment is expected to show the highest share over the forecast period

The type segment includes nanofiber based scaffolds, micropatterned surface microplates, polymeric scaffolds and hydrogels. The nanofiber-based scaffolds segment is expected to show the highest share in the global scaffold technology market over the forecast period. The nanofiber-based scaffolds have threadlike compositions that consist of pores. It is created with the help of the electro spinning method to promote the development of synthetic functional tissues in tissue engineering. Such synthetic tissues follow the typical extracellular pattern in tissues. It is beneficial in improving tissue engineering with the help of extracellular model of the tissue.

The stem cell therapy, regenerative medicine, and tissue engineering segment had the highest share of 56.04% in 2020

The application segment includes drug discovery, stem cell therapy, regenerative medicine, & tissue engineering. The stem cell therapy, regenerative medicine, and tissue engineering segment had the highest share of 56.04% in 2020 in the global scaffold technology market. The factors that contributed to the growth of the market are an extensive utilization of scaffold technology in colorectal surgeries, periodontology, abdominal wall repair, soft tissue tumor repair, aesthetic surgeries and wound healing. In order to improve the regeneration system, the blend of tissue repair scaffold along with antimicrobial agent is employed. Thus, it is anticipated to enhance reconstructive methods that include a huge probability of failure of reconstructed tissue. Hence, tissue-engineering in a controlled structure is a significant factor in the growth.

Regional Segment Analysis of The Scaffold Technology Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global scaffold technology market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America had the largest share of 23.86% in 2020. The factors that contributed to the growth of the region are an increase in the investments in order to extend the applicability of scaffold technology, advanced healthcare structure as well as a growth in stem cell research along with regenerative medicine. Increasing investments by the prominent market players in order to increase the utilization of regenerative medicine and three-dimensional constructs in numerous applications has resulted in the growth of the market.

About the report:

The global scaffold technology market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD billion).

