TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian, Global Cleantech 100 company, Opus One Solutions, has experienced rapid growth with its energy transition software, GridOS®, and is now a leading provider of grid analytics, distribution energy management and transactive energy/flexibility markets.



Utilities worldwide are increasingly relying on Opus One Solutions software to navigate the energy transition and the platform that enables grid modernization to realize and scale their strategies. Opus One’s appointments to the leadership team will better serve its growing global customer base to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions that leads to a decarbonized energy future.

The company announces three new additions to the leadership team: Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Helm, Chief Finance Officer Bruce Toner and Vice President of Product Management Brian MacDonald. These leaders have joined Opus One Solutions existing leadership team, Joshua Wong, President & CEO, Hari Suthan, Chief Strategic Growth Officer & Head of Global Sales and Charles Chan, Vice President of Software Development.

In the last few years, Opus One has focused on significant international expansion and plans to further that growth with additional key account partnerships. The new additions to the leadership team will collectively address the global market to better serve Opus One’s customers, providing innovative approaches to planning, system and market operations and help address new regulations and public policy.

“In order to reach global decarbonization goals, we’re going to need to aggressively electrify transportation, buildings and homes,” said Sameer Reddy Chair of the Board at Opus One Solutions. “None of that will be possible without fundamentally reimagining the way we plan for the distribution system and Opus One’s GridOS platform will be central to enabling that future. I’m thrilled to see the company adding several key operational leaders to an already incredible team to further the company’s mission to create a more resilient and intelligent power grid.”

Kimberly Helm joins Opus One Solutions as Chief Operating Officer. She has proven success in driving revenue growth, outstanding delivery, customer solution adoption, and building strong business infrastructure. She leads for organizational impact, coaches for high performance, and advocates for a positive workplace culture. Kimberly brings with her 15+ years of software experience from PointClickCare, where her executive leadership contributed to the companies $4-billion value and their acceleration to become the #1 cloud-based senior care software provider in North America.

Bruce Toner is the most recent addition to the Opus One Solutions leadership team as Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 30+ years of financial expertise gained as an audit/advisory Partner at KPMG and Senior Vice President of Finance at PointClickCare. While at KPMG Bruce assisted many technology companies navigate financing rounds, acquisitions, and public offerings. At PointClickCare he enabled the business to grow at scale through business process improvements, IT system implementations and corporate strategy to remain relevant in a competitive marketplace.

Brian MacDonald, Vice President of Product Management, brings over 20+ years of experience in software engineering, product management and product strategy. Prior to Opus One Solutions, Brian guided the transition of the agriculture AI start-up, Ecoation, by establishing the AI Apps for ERP product line at Oracle Corporation, introducing self-service business intelligence at Oracle, and playing a key role in the distributed high performance computing start-up Platform Computing from early growth to the eventual acquisition by IBM.

“We are excited to have Kimberly, Bruce, and Brian join our leadership team,” said Joshua Wong, CEO of Opus One Solutions. “The expansion of our leadership team fuels our mission to provide our global utility customers the opportunity to deploy better energy solutions that digitize energy systems and accelerate decarbonization with smarter energy networks.”

About Opus One

Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a digitalized, decentralized and decarbonized planet. Its intelligent energy networking platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows so that it can deliver real-time energy management and integrated planning to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids — from homes to businesses to communities — for unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer.

