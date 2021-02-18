New York, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025367/?utm_source=GNW



The global digital pathology market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases triggers the demand for advanced diagnostics, which is expected to drive market growth. Growing economic stability and awareness pertaining to the benefits of using Computer-Aided Diagnostics (CAD) is further contributing to the growth.



Moreover, supportive regulations amidst COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to increase penetration of digital pathology system in coming years.A March 2020 memorandum issued by the CMS stated that laboratories would be allowed to utilize temporary testing sites, such as homes, for digital pathology review and reporting, even if they are not CLIA-certified (provided that certain criteria are met).



This waiver gives pathology labs the necessary regulatory flexibility to remotely maintain operations during the pandemic.



During the pandemic, interim extraordinary measures were put in place in relation to Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) audits.These allowed substitutions of on-site audits with alternative arrangements, such as desktop audit, remote audit, hybrid audit, and surrogate audit.



In July 2020, Proscia received MDSAP certification.



Digital pathology has an important role in companion diagnostics and drug development pipeline, including molecular biology, biobanking, molecular tissue profiling, and tissue microarray analysis. Increasing demand for high-quality tissue samples in tissue-based biomarker research is expected to propel the adoption of the technology over the forecast period.



• Devices held the dominant market share in 2020 owing to increased use in academic research

• The rising implementation of slide management system in stratified medicine and tissue-based biomarker research is one of the key contributing factors for the dominance of this technology

• The software segment is expected to witness lucrative growth in the near future as the product assists in faster diagnosis and synchronization of patient data, where healthcare professionals can remotely access this information

• Digital pathology is increasingly used in academic research owing to various benefits, such as cost-effectiveness and rapid results

• The disease diagnosis segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and demand for noble diagnosis techniques

• The availability of unified platforms for workflows in pathology is anticipated to boost the usage of computer-aided imaging technology in academic research, which is anticipated to boost segment growth

• Hospitals led the end-use segment in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of digital pathology

• The market is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances. New product development and well-established distribution channels are key to the competitive advantage of leading players

• An increasing usage rate of the digital imaging systems to facilitate faster diagnosis, particularly of chronic diseases; the increased uptake of these products serves as the key driver of this market

