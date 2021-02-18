PRESS RELEASE

COMMUNICATION OF RENAULT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Boulogne-Billancourt, February 18, 2021- Groupe Renault continues the renewal of its Board of Directors, which began in 2019, strengthening its financial, digital and mobility expertise.

At today’s meeting, on the recommendation of the Governance and Remuneration Committee, Renault's Board of Directors decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 23, 2021 the appointment of two new independent directors, Bernard Delpit and Frédéric Mazzella.

To accompany the evolution of the Board by limiting the number of its members, Patrick Thomas announced his decision to make his term of office available to the Board as of the 2021 General Meeting, one year in advance.

The Board of Directors also decided to propose the renewal for four years of the terms of office of Miriem Bensalah Chaqroun, Marie-Annick Darmaillac, Yu Serizawa and Thomas Courbe.

Finally, the Board of Directors will submit to the General Meeting the appointment of Noël Desgrippes, a candidate for the position of Director representing employee shareholders, to replace Benoit Ostertag whose term of office expires.

Mr. Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said :

"I would like to thank Patrick Thomas, who has been a pillar of the Board of Directors in recent years and who is now anticipating the end of his term of office in order to accompany the acceleration of Groupe Renault's transformation. The appointments of Bernard Delpit and Frédéric Mazzella, proposed by the Board of Directors, are part of a new dynamic. Bernard Delpit has a long experience of financial issues in the public sphere as well as with major listed groups and has held operational responsibilities in the automotive industry. Frédéric Mazzella is a leading innovative entrepreneur and the creator of one of the most emblematic companies in the world of new mobility. Their experience and wide-ranging profiles will be invaluable assets in supporting the implementation of the Groupe Renault's strategic plan.

I am also very pleased that Noël Desgrippes has been nominated for the position of Director representing employee shareholders. His knowledge of the company and his commitment within the employee representative bodies will be valuable assets for the Board of Directors, which will be particularly attentive to the voice of the employees”.

Biographies:

Bernard Delpit is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Safran Group. He has a law degree and is a graduate of IEP Paris and ENA. He began his career in 1990 at the General Inspectorate of Finance and then held various positions at the Ministry of the Economy and Finance. In 2000, he joined the PSA Peugeot Citroën Group, where from 2001 he served as Deputy Managing Director of Dong Feng Peugeot Citroën Automobiles in China, then as Director of Management Control of the PSA Group in 2004. In 2007 he joined the office of the President of the Republic as economic advisor. In 2009, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of La Poste Group and then joined the Crédit Agricole Group as Chief Financial Officer in 2011. He has been Chief Financial Officer of the Safran Group since 2015 and was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in January 2021.

Frédéric Mazella is the founding Chairman of BlaBlaCar, and the entrepreneurial co-chairman of France Digitale, the largest association of start-ups in Europe. After a career combining physics, computer science and music at ENS Ulm, Stanford, INSEAD, NASA and the Conservatoire Supérieur de Paris, Frédéric designed the first version of BlaBlaCar to make the concept of carpooling practical and popular. Once the concept was proven in France, the company enjoyed strong international growth and became the first French "unicorn" and the world leader in its field, bringing together a community of 90 million drivers and passengers in 22 countries. BlaBlaCar now positions itself as a champion of shared, sustainable, accessible and multimodal mobility, by adding to its historic long-distance car-sharing offer, home-work car-sharing and buses. At the same time, since 2018, Frédéric Mazzella has been focusing the energy of the France Digitale association on the themes of technological sovereignty, impact and talent.

Noël Desgrippes holds a degree in Electronics-Electrotechnics-Automatics and a DESS in Industrial Control and Quality Management from the University of Clermont Ferrand. After a year as a firefighter in Paris, he began his career at Renault 25 years ago in the Mechanical Engineering Department as Quality Management System pilot, then joined the Environmental Department where he supervised the implementation of ISO 14001 certification at several manufacturing sites. He then joined the Real Estate and General Services Department as Technical Secretary. He is currently responsible for a Technical Support team at the Lardy site. Noël Desgrippes also holds the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Renault France FCPE.

