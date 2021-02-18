Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YKOFX, a Pan Asian exchange with innovative and robust product suite that provides its clients with some of the best trading facilities, today announced that precious metals contracts are ready for launch by the end of the last quarter. Exchange-traded and centrally cleared precious metals products will be soon introduced to the market and it will include spot, daily and monthly futures for gold and silver. The contracts are meant to sustain constant regulatory changes, offering more transparency and accessibility and highlighting the trustworthiness of the precious metals market.



“We are glad to confirm that all necessary technical and administrative measures have been taken so that we launch new precious metals products. Together with our partners, we ensured the professionalism and expertise by offering new products, in this case contracts for the precious metals community, while amplifying the metals industry through bringing forward great capital efficiency, clarity, confidentiality and convenience”, said Kakuji Ryusuke, Executive Director of Metals Products.

The launch of the new precious metals contracts incorporates a major step towards the renewal of the Asian market and an important stage in achieving expansion goals. The regulatory and market circumstances have been through a range of changes and updates for the past years and YKOFX is contributing at the reinforcement of the market durability and efficiency.

YKOFX has received support from other entities that have similar development strategies and visions trying to turn the trading business into an economic constructor. Through productive cooperation, YKOFX keeps improving the structure of the precious metals market by creating new trade opportunities, following extensive involvement together with other major market users in order to integrate the interests of all categories of interested business parties.

About Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange (YKOFX)

YKOFX is powering its clients’ potential to stay ahead of an evolving market. It redefines the future of the trading and investment landscape to create more value for the marketplace, customers, investors and employees. YKOFX is offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. YKOFX offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including commodities, options, futures, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products. It is also providing genuine industrial insights as well as information on the benchmark commodity prices.

