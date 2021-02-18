Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart food market is projected to reach a market size of USD 940.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to government support towards smart food initiatives and developments in the food industry to produce more food products with high nutritional value in an effort to reduce malnutrition among underprivileged sections in growing populations in developing countries. Issues such as malnutrition, climate change, and environmental degradation are factors resulting in a growing need to develop solutions related to food and natural resources, as well as nutrition.

Smart food products have been proving an ideal solution to combat some of these issues, and growing production and demand is driving growth of the smart food market, with the trend expected to continue during the forecast period. Micronutrient deficiencies among women and children in developing countries is another key factor driving need for adoption of smart food solutions. This is being backed by increasing investment by food processing companies in research and development for advancements in the food industry to develop and offer more nutrient rich food products with better shelf life. These factors are expected to continue to support market growth over the forecast period.

Lack of awareness regarding smart foods among the growing population is a key factor restraining growth of the smart food market currently, and the scenario is expected to change to some extent during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In May 2020, Cargill announced that it would use the e[datascientist] platform of Eagle Genomics to digitally convert microbiome and life sciences research and development across the global location of Cargill. The advanced knowledge and insights obtained from microbiome data are expected to help Cargill to bring more advanced and nutritional food products to the functional food market.

The bakery products segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. Growing investment of food processing industries for development of enhanced food preservation techniques is driving growth of the bakery products segment currently, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Genetically modified food segment accounted for second-largest revenue share of 25.7% in 2020. Growing need to reduce malnutrition among the growing population is driving demand for healthy and nutritional food, which in turn is boosting revenue growth of the genetically modified food segment.

Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share growth rate in the global smart food market in 2020. Growing food insecurity, poor diet, and poverty in developing countries are factors boosting demand for smart food solutions in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart food market on the basis of end products, food type, and region:

End Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Dairy products Bakery products Meat products Confectionary Beverages Dietary Supplements Others

Food type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Encapsulated Food Functional Food Genetically Modified Food Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



