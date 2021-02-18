WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 research forum for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 2. HMG Strategy’s interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today – and into the future.
Topics to be discussed at the New Jersey CIO Executive Summit will include leveraging partnerships that will have a meaningful impact on the business, insights on what it takes to become a boardroom-ready leader, and recommendations from top executives for fostering a high-performance culture.
HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.
“With the hybrid work model so many organizations have adopted, companies can now find talent from all corners of the world,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Creating and nurturing a high-performing culture, even while remote, is a crucial piece of a winning strategy.”
Prominent technology executives speaking at the New Jersey CIO Summit include:
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 2 will include Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM New Jersey, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
UPCOMING SUMMITS
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 23. Topics to be discussed at this event will include unique insights from women in technology leadership positions on driving innovation and moving the enterprise forward, recommendations for CISOs facing an onslaught of cybersecurity challenges, and ways in which hot technologies can assist companies to gain a competitive edge.
Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 23 will include Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Informatica, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 3. Topics to be discussed at this event will include the role CIOs and tech leaders can and should play in reimagining the business and new go-to-market strategies, opportunities for companies to take advantage of technology for competitive differentiation, and how to effectively communicate and prevent cybersecurity risks.
Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 3 will include Apptio, Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Atlanta, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 4. Topics to be discussed at this event will include the need for business technology executives to lead courageously and authentically to guide employees to a brighter future in a time of uncertainty, responding to escalating cybersecurity threats quickly and effectively, and best practices for cultivating a connected culture.
Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 4 will include Actminds, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Chicago, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO summits, click here.
UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES
HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Code42, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Illumio, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.
HMG Strategy will be hosting its next interactive webinar on February 24 - Building Forward With Confidence featuring Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO & Chairman of the Zoom CISO Council at Zoom; Selim Aissi, SVP & CISO at Ellie Mae; Misti Fragen, VP, DPS Learning, Research and Culture at Novant Health; Jason James, CIO at Net Health; and Jeff Lunglhofer, CISO at BNY Mellon. This hour-long webinar, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET, will include an interactive dialogue with attendees and focus on how companies can learn from the pandemic and create a strategy for the future that is adjusted for the new ways employees and customers have modified their work styles and product consumption.
To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting the HMG Innovation Accelerator Webinar on February 25th at 11 a.m. ET. Part of an ongoing series, this event is designed to connect CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, and other technology executives with the CEOs and founders of innovative technology companies to help them discover new use cases and opportunities for driving innovation within their organizations. In the event, HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller asks the CEOs of the technology companies such as Airgap Networks, Inc., Abnormal Security, ArmorCode Inc. and Espressive about the white space they saw in the market, the challenges they solve for their clients, the innovation they deliver to companies as well as how their solutions are differentiated in the market.
To learn more about this event and to register, click here.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.
The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.
HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.
Tom Hoffman
203-221-2702
TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bf20260-cb57-4980-8b23-429b643a722d
HMG Strategy
Westport, Connecticut, UNITED STATES
2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
FINAL-HMG-only-Multi-logo-500x252 (002).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: