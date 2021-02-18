New York, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indonesia Defense Transformation Driving Indigenous Industry Growth" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025977/?utm_source=GNW





The objective is being realized with significant budget allocations to defense, despite the pandemic’s impact on the country’s spending requirements.Moving forward, Indonesia requires greater focus on disruptive technologies that provide a cost-effective means of improving capability to meet its unique operational needs.



This study covers the Indonesia defense market from 2014 to 2025. Spending on R&D and acquisitions is anticipated to reach $5.32 billion by 2025 as Indonesia attempts to upgrade capability. The Army maintains the highest share of spending over the forecast period, reaching $5.71 billion by 2025. The study also projects the impact of acquisitions based on the armed forces’ current operational equipment plans and details.

