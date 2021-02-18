New York City, NY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via NGO Wire) “IT TAKES TWO: AN EVENING IN ARGENTINA”





Guests who purchase a $30 ticket are invited to make it two (bring a guest) free of charge!

The evening will be hosted by accomplished musician, composer, dancer, choreographer and Dancing Classrooms Alumni Dwayne Beach

Guests will receive a Tango mini-lesson by acclaimed tango master Dardo Galletto and participate in a conversation with Dancing Classrooms Senior Teaching Artists about the power of tango and social dance to inspire students of all ages

The event includes an Argentine wine tasting with wine educator Alicia Barret and a cooking demonstration by proprietor and executive chef of NYC's famed King's Carriage House Restaurant, Elizabeth King

Dancing Classrooms will send guests an easy shopping list of all that is needed to prepare for a delicious evening

Funds raised will benefit Dancing Classrooms, the mission of which is to cultivate essential life skills in youth through the practice of social dance. Throughout its history, the non-profit organization has shown its commitment to justice, equality, and inclusion by engaging more than 600,0000 children worldwide, many of whom are from underserved communities. Dancing Classrooms programs are taught with a progressive-minded, inclusive approach.

Support in any amount goes directly to supporting Dancing Classrooms programs and individuals may donate and/or RSVP using the link here.



