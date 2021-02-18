NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus dated February 12, 2021 (the “Prospectus”) in respect of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) from the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Ontario and by way of Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Offering consists of a minimum of 20,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) and a maximum of 24,000,000 Units at a price of $0.75 per Unit (the “Offering Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $15,000,000 and maximum of $18,000,000 (up to $20,700,000 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $1.25 for a period of 24 months from the listing of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), subject to early expiry if the closing price of the Common Shares on the CSE (or any equivalent exchange) is equal to or greater than $2.50 per Common Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days. The Units are being offered on a “best efforts” basis pursuant to an agency agreement between the Company and a syndicate of agents led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation, as lead agent and sole bookrunner, and including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. which has been entered into in connection with the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, Optimi has received conditional approval from the CSE for listing of the Common Shares and the Warrants subject to the finalization of the CSE’s standard listing requirements. Once final approval is received, the Common Shares will commence trading under the symbol “OPTI” and the Warrants will begin trading under the symbol OPTI.WT. There can be no guarantee that the CSE will accept the listing of the Common Shares or Warrants.

The Company anticipates closing of the Offering to occur on or about February 24, 2021, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to satisfaction of the approval conditions of the CSE for the listing of the Common Shares and Warrants, among other things.

A copy of the Prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT OPTIMI

Optimi is developing a vertically integrated Canadian functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. Optimi also intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality strains of fungi products at its proposed two facilities comprising a total 20,000 square feet (presently under construction) located in Princeton, British Columbia. The Company has received a research exemption under J.01.059 of Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) authorizing it to use Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes (the “Research Exemption”) through its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. In addition to the Research Exemption, Optimi Labs Inc. has applied for a dealer’s license under the Narcotic Control Regulations (Canada) (the “Dealer’s License”) relating to further possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development in respect of Psilocybin and Psilocin. The Company will conduct its business related to Psilocybin and Psilocin pursuant to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws, the Research Exemption and (as applicable) the Dealer’s License.

