SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grokker , the award-winning wellbeing engagement solution, today reported its 2020 growth and shared its positioning for 2021. Given Grokker's appeal to employers and employees alike, among the new clients welcomed by the company last year are Apogee, CVS Health, Domino's, GE, Lionbridge and Seagate. In 2020, Grokker also earned significant recognition for its culture, having been named by Fortune as a Best Workplace and certified by Great Place to Work®.

Grokker founder and CEO Lorna Borenstein commented, "No one was unscathed by the uncertainties of 2020. Today's employees need their employers to care about their health and happiness, which is why our wellbeing solutions are so widely adopted across the enterprise. Keeping workforces connected during the pandemic was one example of how Grokker can improve employee engagement."

When the pandemic forced workers to shelter-at-home, Grokker provided access to its solution at no charge to employers. Employees were able to access videos and programs that address their specific health and wellness needs, featuring gamification elements such as streaks, levels, badges and challenges. Employees gain camaraderie and connectedness from their peers and more than 130 subject matter experts in Grokker's community.

Grokker's newly formed Customer Advisory Board has been instrumental in furthering the development and use of its wellbeing engagement software and services. The impressive roster of members – including representatives from MGM Resorts International; Apogee Enterprises; The Walt Disney Company; Discovery Inc; and new clients Domino's; Target; Boston Children's Hospital; Delta Air Lines; GE; and CVSHealth – have committed to advancing this next-generation of engagement solutions.

Last month, Grokker Innovation Labs released its 2021 Working Americans' State of Stress research. This research arm of Grokker is responsible for publishing regular studies on timely topics that impact worker productivity and wellbeing in relation to organizational performance and resiliency.

Borenstein concluded, "The global pandemic disrupted wellbeing routines, which was further exacerbated by school closings and new ways of working. Grokker has a long history of supporting workforces anytime, anywhere, making us an integral and invaluable partner to large enterprises seeking to keep employees healthy and connected. Our 2021 product roadmap includes new solutions to the new problems waiting to be solved, keeping employee engagement at the core."

About Grokker

Grokker is the award-winning wellbeing engagement solution that empowers employees to take control of their physical and emotional health with personalized programs and a caring community of experts to encourage them all along the way. Grokker's proprietary whole-person approach integrates and inspires with its proven method of connecting employees to colleagues and content. No matter where they are, Grokker supports the entire workforce so they can maintain physical fitness, eat better, sleep more soundly, address their emotional health and calm financial stress.