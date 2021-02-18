GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce the Company will be re-filing its FORM 10 process today with the SEC. Our Securities Counsel, Steve Mills has the instructions to start this today. The Company must live on at



Patrick J Jensen, our Director commented today, “It was my pleasure to speak with the SEC today to re-file our FORM 10 very soon. We spoke for about 15 minutes today. The SEC and I spoke about Mr. “ROBERT” from China buying out ACCR. We spoke about the possible deal for a large marijuana/hemp processing company merging into ACCR. This is deal is contingent on ACCR going current info tier.” Patrick added, “The Corporation must live on! I am stepping down soon as Director/CFO of this Corporation one day in the future. My wife of 35 years is fighting Cancer, and my priorities today have changed. In the end, I will remain a large shareholder in ACCR.”

We agree to do this within the spirit of the law, and we also agree to include a PCAOB auditor/CPA with our re-filed FORM 10.” He concluded as saying, “ACCR will see that bloodied RED STOP SIGN down from OTC Markets.com. PERIOD”



This deal is based on principles of US American Capitalism. We will succeed, and Steve Mills will be calling ACCR tonight to push this deal through.

He believes in ACCR’s commitment to do things the right way. We are thankful for Steve Mills and his service to this Company.

Thank you for believing in me…Patrick

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

There are various risk factors that should be carefully considered in evaluating our business; because such factors may have a significant impact on our business, our operating results, our liquidity and financial condition. As a result of these various risk factors, actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently consider to be immaterial, may also impact our business, result of operations, liquidity and financial condition. If any such risks occur, our business, its operating results, liquidity and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. Under such circumstances, if a stable trading market for our securities is established, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment.

SECURITIES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK AND, THEREFORE, SHOULD BE CONSIDERED EXTREMELY SPECULATIVE. THEY SHOULD NOT BE PURCHASED BY PERSONS WHO CANNOT AFFORD THE POSSIBILITY OF THE LOSS OF THE ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD READ ALL OF THE COMPANY'S FILINGS, INCLUDING ALL EXHIBITS, AND CAREFULLY CONSIDER, AMONG OTHER FACTORS THE VARIOUS RISK FACTORS THAT MAY BE PRESENT.

BEWARE OF NAKED SHORTING IN OUR COMMON SHARES

You should be aware that there are many substantial risks to an investment in our common stock. Carefully consider these risk factors, along with any available information currently reported by the Company (of which there are note), before you decide to invest in shares of our common stock. If these risk factors were to occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations or future prospects could be materially adversely affected. If that happens, the market price for our common stock, if any, could decline, and prospective investors would likely lose all or even part of their investment.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen

Director

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.com

Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com

"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Product Website

http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com

https://www.hempster19.com

http://www.clonesbycars.com

Access-Power & Co., Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR