Newark, NJ, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global women’s health rehabilitation market is expected to grow from USD 3.69 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 6.00 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The increasing frequency of chronic disorders related to osteoporosis, arthritis, and breast cancer as well as a rise in the geriatric female population are anticipated to drive the market's growth across the globe. The rise in the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer is expected to increase significantly, thereby, impacting hugely in the growth of the women’s health rehabilitation market. Also, a rise in the pervasiveness of neurological disorders and rheumatoid arthritis are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Products such as bone support devices, tens machines, wheelchairs, traction kits, belts, braces, sticks, rollators & walkers, and bone health assessment X-ray machines are driving the growth of the women’s health rehabilitation market.

Women’s Health Rehabilitation is focused on post-partum, birth, menopause, breastfeeding, and pregnancy that are associated with musculoskeletal issues. It also includes supervision and examination of pelvic floor muscle dysfunction. Women’s Health Rehabilitation has been established from Obstetrics and Gynaecology departments of medicine that includes women's care related to pregnancy that includes postnatally and antenatally as well as guidance associated to the antenatal classes in the gynecological operation and incontinence treatment. Women’s Health Rehabilitation has extended to several health problems in women such as prenatal and postpartum musculoskeletal pain, osteoporosis, incontinence, pelvic/ vaginal pain, rehabilitation following breast surgery, lymphedema, education prevention, wellness, and exercise. It is extremely useful for women of all ages like the menopausal, the childbearing woman, the elderly woman, and the young athlete.

The huge geriatric female population have high probability of prolonged disorders like age-related deformities, neurological disorders, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular conditions, osteoporosis, and arthritis. Less immunity level in elderly women has resulted in massive demand for women’s health rehabilitation. Increasing incidences of urinary incontinence across the globe have propelled the need for care devices like stimulators, vaginalj electrodes, adult diapers, and pads. It is also expected to drive the growth of the women’s health rehabilitation market over the forecast period. Also, a rise in the need for orthopedic rehabilitation therapy devices due to an increase in road accidents as well as the increasing population of elderly women across the growth is expected to stimulate the market's growth over the forecast period.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419249/request-sample﻿

Key players operating in the global women’s health rehabilitation market include Access Health, Win Health Medical Ltd., Sportstek, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., GE Healthcare, Meyer Physical Therapy, BSN medical, AliMed and GPC Medical Ltd. To gain a significant market share in the global women’s health rehabilitation market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

The urinary incontinence segment had the highest share of 18.35% in 2020

The product segment includes pregnancy and postpartum care, lymphedema, pelvic pain, breast cancer care, urinary incontinence and orthopedic care. The urinary incontinence segment had the highest share in 2020 in the product segment and is expected to show the highest share over the forecast period. In urinary incontinence, a person loses control of the bladder that results in the leakage of urine. Women’s health rehabilitation supports in regaining the strength of the pelvic muscles with the help of exercise therapies. It is beneficial for controlling urinary incontinence by retraining the bladder. Biofeedback therapies are also employed in order to treat urinary incontinence. It is a procedure that helps in controlling impulsive physical actions with the help of mental techniques.

The occupational therapy had the highest value of 1.06 billion in 2020

The therapy segment includes chiropractic therapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy. The occupational therapy had the highest value of 1.06 billion in 2020. It has several applications such as fatigue management, anxiety & stress reduction, lymphedema management, and orthopedic care. Also, a rise in the need for leg lifters, reachers, lumbosacral spine support belts, walking sticks or crutches, rollators, and mobile posture mirrors have contributed to the growth of the segment.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/women-s-health-rehabilitation-market-by-product-pregnancy-and-419249.html

Regional Segment Analysis of The Women’s Health Rehabilitation Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global women’s health rehabilitation market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is expected to show the highest share over the forecast period in the women’s health rehabilitation market. The factor which is anticipated to boost the growth of the market is a rise in the frequency of breast cancer in European countries such as France, Russia, Poland, and the UK.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419249

About the report:

The global women’s health rehabilitation market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419249&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Inhalation Anesthesia Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/inhalation-anesthesia-market-by-product-sevoflurane-isoflurane-desflurane-418903.html

Cosmetic Implants Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/cosmetic-implants-market-by-raw-material-polymer-implants-418892.html

Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/atrial-fibrillation-surgery-market-by-surgical-procedure-catheter-418888.html

Esoteric Testing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/esoteric-testing-market-by-type-endocrinology-infectious-disease-418896.html