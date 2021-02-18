LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 and 52 week periods ended December 29, 2020 and provided a business update in response to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

  Fourth Quarter Year to Date 
($000's)  2020  2019 % Change  2020  2019 % Change 
              
Total revenue $637,989 $725,238 (12.0%) $2,398,123 $2,756,163 (13.0%) 
Income from operations  20,396  53,411 (61.8%)  23,844  212,023 (88.8%) 
Net income  19,549  42,686 (54.2%)  31,255  174,452 (82.1%) 
Diluted earnings per share $0.28 $0.61 (54.3%) $0.45 $2.46 (81.8%) 

Note: Fourth quarter and full year 2020 results include 13 and 52 weeks, respectively, compared to 14 and 53 weeks in the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively.

Results for the fourth quarter included the following:

  • Total revenue was negatively impacted by lapping the $59.5 million benefit of the 14th week in 2019, which represented 7.9% of the decrease in total revenue for the quarter. Diluted earnings per share in the prior year quarter benefitted by $0.10 to $0.11 as a result of the 14th week;
  • For the October, November, and December periods, comparable restaurant sales at domestic company restaurants increased 0.8%, decreased 6.3%, and decreased 18.2%, respectively. Sales during the period were negatively impacted by dining room closures and capacity restrictions throughout the country. For the quarter, comparable restaurant sales decreased 8.9% at domestic company restaurants and decreased 11.2% at domestic franchise restaurants;
  • Nine company restaurants, including one Jaggers restaurant, our fast-casual concept, were opened and two franchise restaurants were opened;
  • Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, was 13.3% and restaurant margin dollars were $84.1 million. Restaurant margin was impacted by a decrease in comparable restaurant sales and higher costs related to the pandemic.   These costs included $0.5 million of costs incurred for relief pay and enhanced benefits for hourly restaurant employees, net of employee retention payroll tax credits of $2.5 million; and,
  • The Company ended the quarter with debt of $240.0 million and $363.2 million of cash on hand.

Results for the year-to-date period included the following:

  • Comparable restaurant sales decreased 14.2% at domestic company restaurants and 15.5% at domestic franchise restaurants;
  • 22 company restaurants, including three Bubba’s 33 restaurants and one Jaggers restaurant, were opened and four franchise restaurants were opened. One company restaurant and two international franchise restaurants were closed;
  • Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, was 11.2% and restaurant margin dollars were $265.6 million. Restaurant margin was impacted by a decrease in comparable restaurant sales and higher costs related to the pandemic. These costs included $13.2 million of costs incurred for relief pay and enhanced benefits for hourly restaurant employees, net of employee retention payroll tax credits of $7.0 million; and,
  • The Company repurchased 252,409 shares of common stock for $12.6 million, the last of which occurred on March 17th. No proceeds from the revolving credit facility were utilized to repurchase shares.

Kent Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc., commented, “This past year has been without question the most challenging I’ve ever experienced in the restaurant business.   Despite these challenges, our operators quickly adapted and found ways to continue to serve our guests, many times in ways they never had before. This sustained our cashflows at a level that allowed us to continue to grow by opening 22 restaurants during the year. While we expect continued headwinds in the first half of 2021, we remain well-positioned for future growth.”

Business Update

For the quarter, the Company continued to operate under various capacity restrictions in the dining rooms along with enhanced To-Go, which included a curbside and/or drive-up operating model, as permitted by local guidelines. Comparable restaurant sales during the fourth quarter were impacted by dining room closures at a number of company restaurants. At the beginning of the quarter, nearly all company restaurants had their dining rooms open under various limited capacity restrictions. At the end of the quarter, 82% of company restaurants had their dining rooms open. By period, the comparable restaurant sales, average weekly sales, and To-Go sales for all company restaurants were as follows:

          
  October November December Q4 2020 
All restaurants         
Comparable restaurant sales  0.8%  (6.3%)  (18.2%)  (8.9%) 
Average weekly sales $98,797  $93,946  $84,184  $91,644  
To-Go sales as a % of average weekly sales  20.0%  22.4%  26.5%  23.1% 
Number of restaurants - end of period  528   533   537   537  
          
Limited capacity restaurants (1)         
Comparable restaurant sales  1.1%  (3.4%)  (9.1%)  (4.0%) 
Average weekly sales $99,139  $96,841  $93,894  $96,568  
To-Go sales as a % of average weekly sales  19.9%  21.1%  21.4%  20.8% 
Number of restaurants - end of period  519   452   440   440  
          
(1) Includes the full weekly sales for all restaurants with dining rooms re-opened at limited capacity as of the end of a week and excludes those restaurants that were operating as To-Go or outdoor dining only. 
          

For the fourth quarter, the Company’s cash on hand position increased approximately $34.5 million due to operating cashflows and working capital inflows, partially offset by cash used for capital expenditures. In addition, the Company acquired two franchise locations for a total purchase price of $10.6 million. As of the end of the year, the Company had opened 22 company restaurants across all concepts and an additional ten company restaurants were under construction.
  
For the January period and the first seven weeks of the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the comparable restaurant sales, average weekly sales, and To-Go sales for all company restaurants were as follows:

      
     First 7 weeks
  January  Q1 2021
All restaurants     
Comparable restaurant sales  (0.3%)   (2.0%)
Average weekly sales $105,595   $105,505 
To-Go sales as a % of average weekly sales  25.9%   24.8%
Number of restaurants - end of period  537    538 
      
Limited capacity restaurants (1)     
Comparable restaurant sales  3.8%   0.3%
Average weekly sales $110,587   $108,374 
To-Go sales as a % of average weekly sales  23.7%   23.4%
Number of restaurants - end of period  504    530 
      
(1) Includes the full weekly sales for all restaurants with dining rooms re-opened at limited capacity as of the end of a week and excludes those restaurants that were operating as To-Go or outdoor dining only.
      

2021 Outlook

As previously announced, due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, the Company had not yet provided a financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 28, 2021. However, based on improved cashflow and stabilizing operations at company restaurants, the Company is providing the following expectations for 2021:

  • 25 to 30 company restaurant openings across all concepts;
  • Store week growth of 4.0% to 5.0%;
  • Commodity cost inflation of approximately 3.0%; and
  • Total capital expenditures of $210 million to $220 million.

To the extent that state and local guidelines begin to significantly reduce capacity and/or re-close dining rooms, the Company could pull back on development and reduce capital spend accordingly.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of restaurant and other sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including pre-opening and general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. The Company also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company also excludes impairment and closure expense as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income 
(in thousands, except per share data) 
(unaudited) 
             
       
   13 and 14 Weeks Ended 52 and 53 Weeks Ended 
   December 29,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 December 29,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 
             
Revenue:          
 Restaurant and other sales$ 633,032  $ 719,457 $ 2,380,177  $ 2,734,177 
 Franchise royalties and fees4,957  5,781 17,946  21,986 
             
Total revenue637,989  725,238 2,398,123  2,756,163 
             
Costs and expenses:          
 Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below):          
           
  Food and beverage205,117  233,221 780,646  883,357 
  Labor222,788  237,902 875,764  905,614 
  Rent13,956  13,358 54,401  52,531 
  Other operating107,111  112,093 403,726  418,448 
 Pre-opening5,803  7,355 20,099  20,156 
 Depreciation and amortization30,443  30,970 117,877  115,544 
 Impairment and closure, net1,392  (1,293) 2,263  (899) 
 General and administrative30,983  38,221 119,503  149,389 
             
Total costs and expenses617,593  671,827 2,374,279  2,544,140 
             
Income from operations20,396  53,411 23,844  212,023 
             
Interest expense (income), net1,490  12 4,091  (1,514) 
Equity income (loss) from investments in          
 unconsolidated affiliates97  278 (500)  378 
             
Income before taxes19,003  53,677 19,253  213,915 
Income tax (benefit) expense(1,673)  9,066 (15,672)  32,397 
             
Net income including noncontrolling interests20,676  44,611 34,925  181,518 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests1,127  1,925 3,670  7,066 
Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries$ 19,549  $ 42,686 $ 31,255  $ 174,452 
             
Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc.          
  and subsidiaries:          
 Basic$ 0.28  $ 0.61 $ 0.45  $ 2.47 
 Diluted$ 0.28  $ 0.61 $ 0.45  $ 2.46 
             
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
 Basic69,525  69,431 69,438  70,509 
 Diluted70,052  69,888 69,893  70,916 
             
Cash dividends declared per share$ -  $ 0.30 $ 0.36  $ 1.20 
      


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
         
         
         
    December 29, 2020 December 31, 2019
         
         
 Cash and cash equivalents $ 363,155  $ 107,879 
 Other current assets, net 147,496  140,020 
 Property and equipment, net 1,088,623  1,056,563 
 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 530,625  499,801 
 Goodwill 127,001  124,748 
 Intangible assets, net 2,271  1,234 
 Other assets 65,990  53,320 
         
 Total assets $ 2,325,161  $ 1,983,565 
         
         
 Current maturities of long-term debt 50,000  - 
 Other current liabilities 456,318  417,220 
 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 572,171  538,710 
 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 190,000  - 
 Other liabilities 113,621  96,466 
 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity 927,505  915,994 
 Noncontrolling interests 15,546  15,175 
         
 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,325,161  $ 1,983,565 
         
         


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(in thousands) 
(unaudited) 
         
         
    52 and 53 Weeks Ended 
    December 29, 2020 December 31, 2019 
         
         
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 34,925  $ 181,518 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities      
 Depreciation and amortization 117,877  115,544 
 Share-based compensation expense 29,431  35,500 
 Deferred income taxes (19,932)  6,335 
 Other noncash adjustments, net 6,262  6,039 
Change in working capital 61,875  29,362 
  Net cash provided by operating activities 230,438  374,298 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures - property and equipment (154,401)  (214,340) 
Acquisition of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired (10,580)  (1,536) 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,709  1,056 
Proceeds from sale leaseback transaction 2,167  - 
  Net cash used in investing activities (161,105)  (214,820) 
         
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from revolving credit facility 240,000  - 
Repurchase of shares of common stock (12,621)  (139,849) 
Dividends paid (24,989)  (102,366) 
Other financing activities, net (16,447)  (19,509) 
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 185,943  (261,724) 
         
  Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 255,276  (102,246) 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 107,879  210,125 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 363,155  $ 107,879 
         


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
         
  13 and 14 Weeks Ended 52 and 53 Weeks Ended
  December 29, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 29, 2020 December 31, 2019
         
Income from operations $20,396  $53,411  $23,844  $212,023 
         
Less:        
Franchise royalties and fees  4,957   5,781   17,946   21,986 
         
Add:        
Pre-opening  5,803   7,355   20,099   20,156 
Depreciation and amortization  30,443   30,970   117,877   115,544 
Impairment and closure, net  1,392   (1,293)  2,263   (899)
General and administrative  30,983   38,221   119,503   149,389 
         
Restaurant margin $84,060  $122,883  $265,640  $474,227 
         
Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales)  13.3%  17.1%  11.2%  17.3%
         


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries    
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information    
($ amounts in thousands, except weekly sales by group)    
(unaudited)    
                    
   Fourth Quarter Change  Year to Date Change    
    2020   2019  vs LY   2020   2019  vs LY     
                    
Restaurant openings                 
 Company - Texas Roadhouse 8   9  (1)   18   19  (1)     
 Company - Bubba's 33 0   2  (2)   3   3  0      
 Company - Jaggers 1   0  1    1   0  1      
 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S. 1   0  1    2   1  1      
 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International 1   3  (2)   2   8  (6)     
 Total 11   14  (3)   26   31  (5)     
                    
Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions                 
  Company 2   1  1    2   1  1      
  Franchise (2)  (1) (1)   (2)  (1) (1)     
  Total 0   0  0    0   0  0      
                    
Restaurant closures                 
 Company - Texas Roadhouse 0   0  0    (1)  0  (1)     
 Company - Bubba's 33 0   0  0    0   0  0      
 Company - Jaggers 0   0  0    0   0  0      
 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International 0   0  0    (2)  (2) 0      
 Total 0   0  0    (3)  (2) (1)     
                    
Restaurants open at the end of the quarter                 
 Company - Texas Roadhouse 503   484  19             
 Company - Bubba's 33 31   28  3             
 Company - Jaggers 3   2  1             
 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S. 69   69  0             
 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International 28   28  0             
 Total 634   611  23             
                    
Company restaurants                 
 Restaurant and other sales$633,032  $719,457  (12.0)% $2,380,177  $2,734,177  (12.9)%    
 Store weeks 6,908   7,118  (3.0)%  27,181   26,473  2.7 %    
 Comparable restaurant sales (1) (8.9)% 4.4 %    (14.2)% 4.7 %      
 Texas Roadhouse restaurants only:                 
  Comparable restaurant sales (1) (9.0)% 4.3 %    (14.1)% 4.6 %      
  Average unit volume (2)$1,208  $1,435  (15.8)% $4,649  $5,555  (16.3)%    
  Average unit volume, as adjusted (3)$1,208  $1,336  (9.5)% $4,649  $5,427  (14.3)%    
  Weekly sales by group:             
   Comparable restaurants (470 units)$93,530                 
   Average unit volume restaurants (19 units) (4)$78,402                 
   Restaurants less than 6 months old (14 units)$90,994                 
                    
Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales)                
Food and beverage costs 32.4 % 32.4 %(1)bps 32.8 % 32.3 %49 bps   
Labor 35.2 % 33.1 %213 bps 36.8 % 33.1 %367 bps   
Rent 2.2 % 1.9 %35 bps 2.3 % 1.9 %36 bps   
Other operating 16.9 % 15.6 %134 bps 17.0 % 15.3 %166 bps   
Total 86.7 % 82.9 %380 bps 88.8 % 82.7 %618 bps   
                    
 Restaurant margin 13.3 % 17.1 %(380)bps 11.2 % 17.3 %(618)bps   
                    
 Restaurant margin ($ in thousands)$84,060  $122,883  (31.6)% $265,640  $474,227  (44.0)%    
 Restaurant margin $/Store week$12,169  $17,264  (29.5)% $9,773  $17,914  (45.4)%    
                    
Franchise restaurants                 
 Franchise royalties and fees$4,957  $5,781  (14.3)% $17,946  $21,986  (18.4)%    
 Store weeks 1,260   1,330  (5.2)%  5,048   4,953  1.9 %    
 Comparable restaurant sales (1) (10.7)% 3.0 %    (17.3)% 3.0 %      
 U.S. franchise restaurants only:                 
  Comparable restaurant sales (1) (11.2)% 3.4 %    (15.5)% 3.8 %      
  Average unit volume (2)$1,242  $1,491  (16.7)% $4,779  $5,749  (16.9)%    
  Average unit volume, as adjusted (3)$1,242  $1,387  (10.5)% $4,779  $5,617  (14.9)%    
                    
Pre-opening expense$5,803  $7,355  (21.1)% $20,099  $20,156  (0.3)%    
                    
Depreciation and amortization$30,443  $30,970  (1.7)% $117,877  $115,544  2.0 %    
 As a % of revenue 4.8 % 4.3 %50 bps 4.9 % 4.2 %72 bps   
                    
General and administrative expenses$30,983  $38,221  (18.9)% $119,503  $149,389  (20.0)%    
 As a % of revenue 4.9 % 5.3 %(41)bps 5.0 % 5.4 %(44)bps   
                    
(1) Comparable restaurant sales reflects the change in year-over-year sales for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period measured, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period.
   
(2) Average unit volume includes sales from Texas Roadhouse restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period measured, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period. Q4 2020 and 2020 YTD include 13 and 52 weeks, respectively, while Q4 2019 and 2019 YTD include 14 and 53 weeks, respectively.    
(3) For comparative purposes, Q4 2019 and 2019 YTD were adjusted to include 13 and 52 weeks, respectively.     
(4) Average unit volume restaurants include restaurants open a full six and up to 18 months before the beginning of the period measured.     
      
Amounts may not foot due to rounding.     