SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after market close on February 25, 2021.
Together with a standard earnings release announcing its fourth quarter 2020 financial results, Leaf Group will also release a Shareholder Letter, which will be posted on its investor website at ir.leafgroup.com on February 25, 2021. The Leaf Group Shareholder Letter will include a quarterly earnings review along with a more detailed discussion of business trends and key topics. Leaf Group will also host a presentation during its conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day.
Leaf Group Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call
The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Leaf Group’s website. To download an event reminder for your calendar, please click here.
About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.
