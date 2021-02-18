EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) today filed its annual and fourth quarter results for 2020.
“EPCOR entered 2020 with ambitious plans across the organization and for the communities we serve,” said Stuart Lee, EPCOR President and CEO. “While the organization was tested both by the extraordinary challenges of the pandemic and extreme weather conditions in multiple jurisdictions, our people delivered strong results across our footprint. In 2020, we improved safety and operational performance, supported customers and community organizations through the pandemic, and delivered consistently reliable utility services at a time when customers needed us the most.”
"EPCOR’s financial performance was also resilient and our results for the fourth quarter and the year 2020, were in line with our expectations. As we look ahead to 2021, we will continue to meet customer needs through our ongoing focus on operational excellence, growth, and serving our communities.”
Highlights of EPCOR’s financial performance are as follows:
EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities and sanitary and stormwater systems and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer. EPCOR’s website address is www.epcor.com.
