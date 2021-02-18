Each HelloFresh meal kit contains all the necessary fresh ingredients for families to prepare meals at home. Grand Husky Logistics and HelloFresh worked quickly to identify a charity that could provide meal kits to those who need it most: North Texans who are struggling with hunger.

PLANO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelloFresh, America’s leading meal kit company, and their delivery services team at Grand Husky Logistics provided the North Texas Food Bank with one of their largest food donations this year- several truckloads of boxes equivalent to approximately 25,000 meal kits. Each HelloFresh meal kit contains all the necessary fresh ingredients for families to prepare meals at home. Grand Husky Logistics and HelloFresh worked quickly to identify a charity that could provide meal kits to those who need it most: North Texans who are struggling with hunger.

This food could not come at a more critical time as the hunger crisis in North Texas has been exacerbated as of late. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of food insecure people in the region to historic levels, with 900,000 North Texans needing food assistance.

“Our team and our Feeding Network have been working in disaster response mode for almost a year now,” said Brad Stewart, Chief Operating Officer for the North Texas Food Bank. “To experience this weather event on top of the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the most challenging things we have faced as an organization focused on serving as many North Texans as possible. As is so often the case, the community once again has stepped up with creative ways to support us in getting food to those in need. We are incredibly grateful for this unique partnership, and for the donors and our board member who helped to make this possible.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, the North Texas Food Bank has increased the number of healthy foods available to member agencies in its Feeding Network as well as increased mobile pantry distributions in rural, urban and suburban locations across North Texas. This week’s unprecedented weather event adds to the strain that many neighbors in need are feeling as they struggle to heat their homes and keep their families fed.

“With many of our team members and customers living in Texas, we are proud to partner with the North Texas Food Bank and Grand Husky Logistics to provide immediate food relief to those who need it most during these unexpected circumstances,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US. “The past year has been challenging, but together we can make sure our neighbors have the food and essentials they need.”

“As a Texas based company, one of our core tenets is to have a pack mentality and to us that means taking care of our neighbors,” said Dalpreet Soodan, President at Grand Husky Logistics.

Sean Ramsey, Vice-President at Grand Husky Logistics added: “Given the extreme weather we’re experiencing here, we knew we needed to find a contact at the North Texas Food Bank who could help us make sure that this food went to families in need. We are elated that this partnership came to fruition and we are thankful to be able to provide food and hope to North Texans.”

Truckloads of the donated HelloFresh meal kits from Grand Husky Logistics will be distributed to NTFB member agencies starting Friday, Feb 19. Additional distributions will occur at NTFB mobile pantry events starting on Saturday, Feb. 20 at UNT Dallas and at Grace Church in Plano. Participants who identify as being unable to cook at home will be provided with other shelf-stable, ready-to-eat food items as well as fresh produce.

To see the NTFB’s mobile pantry schedule, please visit NTFB.org/mobile-pantry. To learn more about Grand Husky Logistics visit Grandhusky.com. To learn more about HelloFresh visit HelloFresh.com.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 97 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13- county service area, exceeding our goal by five years to provide access to 92 million annual meals by 2025. But the need for hunger relief is complex and in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

