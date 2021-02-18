NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (Other OTC: VKIN) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI).



On February 18, 2021, Viking announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Camber in an all-stock merger. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Viking will be acquired through a reverse triangle merger structure where Camber will issue newly-issued shares of common stock in exchange for the balance of Viking’s common stock on a one-to-one basis. Accordingly, Viking shareholders will receive one share of Camber common stock for each share of Viking common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in mid-2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Viking’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Viking’s stockholders.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

