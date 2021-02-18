NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 24.
|Wednesday February 24th @ 4:30pmET
|Domestic:
|877-407-0784
|International:
|201-689-8560
|Conference ID:
|13716857
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143673
About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.
Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com
Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com
iCAD, Inc.
Nashua, New Hampshire, UNITED STATES
