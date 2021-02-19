LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIDA FLaSH Acquisitions (“Vida FLaSH”), a blank check company that seeks to identify and acquire a company in the medical technologies, diagnostics, digital health or genomics fields, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. At the proposed deal size, Vida FLaSH will command a market value of $175 million.



Vida FLaSH was founded in January 2021 and plans to apply to list its units, Class A ordinary shares and warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols FLSHU, FLSH and FLSHW, respectively. Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the Registration Statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 866-471-2526, facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

Contact

John Blake

Chief Financial Officer

VIDA FLaSH Acquisitions

310-954-1575