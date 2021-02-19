OBERHAUSEN, Germany, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “In modern medicine, we only have local treatment, specialization and chemistry! The diseases are seen as a battle to be fought off from the outside! That is not the case in reality, in nature! The diseases have to do with spirit; they are spiritual, not materialistic. They do not come from the outside in the form of an invasion of microbes. They come from the inside and they have to do with the patient themselves. Thus, I created a medical system, the Gentle Medicine, which is based all along the line on regularities, not only concerning the therapy but also concerning the general medical basics,” Dr. Joachim-F. Grätz states.

“Gentle Medicine: The True Causes of Disease, Healing, and Health” (published by Balboa Press) creates a comprehensive awareness for a new dimension in medicine, a medicine of the future that can be a reality today. In this book, Grätz walks readers through how to use natural laws to cure degenerative and chronic diseases, prevent diseases from ever occurring as well as survive and thrive in today’s fast-paced world. He also examines the general decline of human health, the people’s understanding of diseases and how they are diagnosed, how the media manipulates the public, the controversy surrounding vaccinations and more.

This book is based on the practice of homeopathy, a practice that is primarily dedicated to the eradication of chronic conditions, and is intended for those who are interested in the basic correlations of health, disease, and treatment. It is easy to understand and written with captivating clarity. targets both young parents and older generations, as well as medical laypersons, people with medical education, and practitioners.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from this book, Grätz says, “For them to understand medicine and draw conclusions for themselves and their families to become and stay healthy, even without studying medicine at the university. In addition, they should get an inkling why our society is the way as it is and cannot get better, unless the system of medicine will change. People should become responsible again, i.e. they should be able to go their own way in a consciously self-determined manner.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/805249-gentle-medicine

“Gentle Medicine: The True Causes of Disease, Healing, and Health”

By Dr. Joachim-F. Grätz

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 652 pages | ISBN 9781982253806

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 652 pages | ISBN 9781982253783

E-Book | 652 pages | ISBN 9781982253790

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Joachim-F. Grätz has been a classical homeopath for more than 30 years and is known far beyond the borders of his native country of Germany. His form of therapy relies on a holistic worldview that integrates insights from dealing with other natural laws into his homeopathic thinking. This approach enables him to recognize the causal relationships of every illness and to treat them accordingly.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press 844-682-1282 pressreleases@balboapress.com