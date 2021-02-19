Oslo, Norway – February 19, 2021: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) reported fourth quarter 2020 revenues of USD 36.0 million versus USD 30.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and EBITDA of USD 1.9 million versus USD 17.9 million in the prior quarter. Third quarter EBITDA included a noncash adjustment of USD 16.0 million due to settlement of the property tax dispute announced on October 14, 2020.

REC Silicon reported a cash balance of USD 134.9 million on December 31, 2020 which is USD 99.0 million higher than September 30, 2020 due primarily to the private placement of equity for NOK 1 billion completed on October 14, 2020.

The Company reported EBITDA contributed by the semiconductor materials segment of USD 11.7 million for the fourth quarter compared to USD 7.3 million for the third quarter. This increase in EBITDA was driven by higher silicon gas sales volumes of 881 MT for the fourth quarter compared to 746 MT for the prior quarter. In addition, semiconductor grade polysilicon sales volumes increased by 76 MT to 250 MT compared to 174 MT in the prior quarter.

“Once again, the Company has reported consistent financial results for the fourth quarter. The Semiconductor market has recovered after the Covid-19 weakness and the demand for REC Silicon’s semiconductor silicon gas and polysilicon are expected to be stronger through 2021. At the same time, we see that the PV market continues its strong growth and will require additional polysilicon capacity to meet anticipated demand. This is very encouraging for our ambition to establish a “low carbon solar value chain” in the EU and the US to support these attractive solar markets. At the same time, we have made progress in the discussions with battery companies concerning the use of Silane in making a more efficient batteries, so I am very optimistic that our effort to build a profitable portfolio to restart our USD 1.7 billion plant in Moses Lake will be successful,” said Tore Torvund, CEO of REC Silicon.

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

