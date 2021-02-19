On 18 February 2021, Flakk Gruppen AS purchased 100,000 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at a price of NOK 58.9124 per share. Flakk Gruppen AS is a company controlled by Knut Flakk, Chairman of Hexagon Composites ASA.



After the transaction Flakk Gruppen AS holds 3,853,721 shares. The total holding of Knut Flakk and his close associates, is 29,484,969 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA.

For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.











