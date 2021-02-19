Company announcement, Helsinki, 19 February 2021 at 9.00 am (EET)

Notice of Nexstim Plc 2020 Full Year Results

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") will announce its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on Friday 26 February 2021 at 9.00 am Finnish time.

The company will hold two live webinars for media, investors and analysts on Friday 26 February 2021. Mikko Karvinen CEO, and Joonas Juokslahti CFO, will present the financial and operational results followed by a Q&A session.

The first live webinar will be in Finnish and it takes place at 1 pm EET. The second live webinar will be in English at 3 pm EET.

Webinar details:

To attend the webinars, please register via the links below. Registered participants will receive more information to their e-mail.

Live Webinar in Finnish on 26 February 2021 at 1 pm (EET): Register here >>>



Live Webinar in English on 26 February 2021 at 3 pm (EET): Register here >>>



NEXSTIM PLC

Mikko Karvinen, CEO





Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+ 358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com



Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se





About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



