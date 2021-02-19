Evergreen, United States, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Buyer Agent Association recently shared some of the best tips for 2021 that home buyers need to remember in dealing with home sellers or their agents. The tips will help buyers especially when they visit the property interest or start the negotiation process.





The association staff reported that many of the potential buyers are looking for agents who are highly skilled negotiators and who have market expertise. Due to the huge housing shortage, serious challenges such as bidding wars and overpriced properties drive buyers to seek professional help in dealing with sellers and their agents. Read the summary of the report here: https://buyeragentsearch.com/best-home-buyer-tips-2021/





Among the common mistakes that buyers make is letting the sellers know their motivation and price point. Kathleen Chiras, owner/CEO of the association explains, “Whatever you do, as a buyer, you will need to keep a straight face when viewing a home. You don’t want the seller or their agent to get more out of your pocket because they see your excitement.”





The association highly recommends that buyers, especially those who are moving from out-of-state, consider hiring a buyer’s agent to assist them with paperwork, home inspections, and negotiations. Barry Miller, the main host of the B&L Consumers Radio Show reminds real estate consumers to choose an agent who offers flexible commissions, short-term contracts, and high fiduciary level services. See the link above for more details.





Homebuyer guidance is provided by the National Buyer Agents Association, managed by Skyfor. A list of agent contacts can be found for all 50 states at this link: https://buyeragentsearch.com/associations-and-real-estate-agents/.This free list of agents is available 7 days/week. Live staff is available to discuss specific questions by calling their office at 800-383-7188. The association and its national website have 100% five-star reviews on both Google and the Better Business Bureau, where it is an accredited business.





Skyfor also manages the non-profit association for buyers seeking to buy in Colorado. This state group is the Colorado Exclusive Buyer Agents Association. Visit https://HomeBuyersColorado.org to see the many resources offered to buyers hoping to purchase in Colorado. There are also many home buying or selling tips found on its website, and instant access to a list of buyer agents on the inquiry page.

