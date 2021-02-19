POSITIVE ACHIEVEMENTS IN DIFFICULT TIMES
FOURTH QUARTER 2020
JANUARY – DECEMBER 2020
___________________________________________________________________________
|Oct-Dec 2020
|Oct-Dec 2019
|Jan-Dec 2020
|Jan-Dec 2019
|Net sales, kSEK
|13 948
|14 821
|52 809
|58 639
|EBITDA, kSEK
|302
|-9 437
|-4 936
|-20 823
|Operating profit/loss, kSEK
|-1 499
|-11 240
|-11 712
|-27 336
|Profit/loss for the period, kSEK
|-6 303
|-10 373
|-13 853
|-23 662
|Result per share, SEK
|-0,19
|-0,31
|-0,41
|-0,70
____________________________________________________________________________
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER
For the full report, please follow the link:
https://investor.westpay.se/financial-reports-2020/year-end-report-2020
For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se
Lars Levin, CFO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-8966 404
Email: lars.levin@westpay.se
Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se
Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 19 February 2021 at 08:40 CET through the agency of the contact person set out above.
