POSITIVE ACHIEVEMENTS IN DIFFICULT TIMES

FOURTH QUARTER 2020

Net sales totalled MSEK 13.9 (14.8), a decrease of MSEK 0.9 / 6 %

EBITDA was MSEK 0.3 (-9.4), an increase of MSEK 9.7

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -1.5 (-11.2), an increase of MSEK 9.7

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -6.3 (-10.4), an increase of MSEK 4.1

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.19 (-0.31)

JANUARY – DECEMBER 2020

Net sales totalled MSEK 52.8 (58.6), a decrease of MSEK 5.8 / 10 %

EBITDA was MSEK -4.9 (-20.8), an increase of MSEK 15.9

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -11.7 (-27.3), an increase of MSEK 15.6

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -13.9 (-23.7), an increase of MSEK 9.8

Net earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.41 (-0.70)

___________________________________________________________________________

Oct-Dec 2020 Oct-Dec 2019 Jan-Dec 2020 Jan-Dec 2019 Net sales, kSEK 13 948 14 821 52 809 58 639 EBITDA, kSEK 302 -9 437 -4 936 -20 823 Operating profit/loss, kSEK -1 499 -11 240 -11 712 -27 336 Profit/loss for the period, kSEK -6 303 -10 373 -13 853 -23 662 Result per share, SEK -0,19 -0,31 -0,41 -0,70

____________________________________________________________________________



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Westpay expands its business model to reach more customers.

Westpay continue to strengthen its position and reach in the Nordic market. Westpay signs agreement with five new POS Partners in Sweden. Christian Myrland joins Westpay as regional manager Norway.

Leading home electronic retail chain selects Westpay for new payment solution.

Axfood places additional orders with Westpay.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

Westpay expands its reach in Norway and sign agreements with two POS Partners.





For the full report, please follow the link:

https://investor.westpay.se/financial-reports-2020/year-end-report-2020





For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Lars Levin, CFO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-8966 404

Email: lars.levin@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,

phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 19 February 2021 at 08:40 CET through the agency of the contact person set out above.

