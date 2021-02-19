Dallas, United States , Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas corporate law firm Vision Legal has expanded the availability of its financial legal advice and financial planning services to clients across the DFW Metroplex. The firm provides expert legal advice for corporate fundraising, government investigations, enforcement actions, mergers and acquisitions, and other related practice areas.

More information about Vision Legal is available at https://visionlegalfirm.com

The Dallas corporate finance law firm has expanded its services to midsize private equity and investment firms, FinTech businesses, and financial institutions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Vision Legal offers expert legal advice in the areas of financial planning and corporate strategy. The firm’s legal services cover capital formation, SEC filings and mandatory regulatory reporting, Treasury compliance, and organic or inorganic business growth vehicles.

Principal attorney, Jason Head and his legal team work closely with DFW investment firms looking to safeguard their legal interests as their business grows.

The team at Vision Legal leverage their expertise and experience in finance to offer nuanced and pragmatic legal solutions that effectively address short-term and long-term challenges. The Dallas M&A law firm serves as general counsel or independent fractional general counsel to mid-cap companies looking to plan and structure their fundraising campaigns. The firm helps financial institutions forge new industry partnerships, identify acquisition opportunities, and build cohesive, effective strategies for long-term profitability with complete regulatory compliance.

Vision Legal also advises brokerage firms in the areas of structured finance and derivatives, debt management, cryptocurrency offerings, import and export, and intellectual property. Their legal services cover franchising, portfolio monetization, contracting, shareholder disputes, corporate restructuring, and high-risk transactions.

Visit https://visionlegalfirm.com/practice for more information about financial legal services in Dallas.

According to a spokesperson for the Dallas corporate finance law firm, “We are happy to support growing businesses and institutions in the private equity and finance sector across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We aim to help businesses and nonprofits establish a secure growth trajectory through effective financial planning and legal advice to manage fundraising, donations, and high-value financial transactions.”

Vision Legal is a full-service corporate law firm with offices in Dallas’ University Park area. The firm is headed by Principal Attorney Jason Head, an experienced legal advisor and general counsel with more than 17 years of experience. He has extensive experience working with franchises, nonprofits, real estate companies, technology majors, media houses, universities, pharmaceutical, and financial firms. Jason specializes in strategic planning, M&A, securities, revenue generation, and franchising.

For more information about legal advice for securities firms in Dallas, call 972-379-9435 or visit the links above.

Contact Info:

Name: Jason Head

Email: Send Email

Organization: Vision Legal

Address: 8300 Douglas Avenue Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75225, United States

Phone: +1-972-379-9435

Website: https://visionlegalfirm.com





