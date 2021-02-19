Company announcement No 05-2021

19 February 2021





Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transactions pertain to exercise of stock options:

Name Holdings before transaction, no. of shares Transaction, no. of shares Holdings after transaction, no. of shares Henrik Løvig Jensen (acquisition) 8,750 16,000 24,755 Jannik Bray Christensen (acquisition) 0 16,000 16,000



For further information

Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

