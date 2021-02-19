Company announcement No 05-2021
19 February 2021


Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transactions pertain to exercise of stock options:

NameHoldings before transaction, no. of sharesTransaction, no. of sharesHoldings after transaction, no. of shares
Henrik Løvig Jensen (acquisition)8,75016,00024,755
Jannik Bray Christensen (acquisition)016,00016,000


For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

