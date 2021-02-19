Coloplast A/S (“Coloplast” or the “Company”) is initiating a share buyback programme totalling up to DKK 500 million, as announced in the Company Announcement no. 01/2021 of 2 February 2021. The programme will commence on 22 February 2021 and is expected to end by 23 August 2021.
The share buy-back programme is being launched within the authority granted by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 5 December 2019, for the repurchase of up to 10% of the Company’s share capital, provided that the Company’s total holding of treasury shares does not exceed 10% of the Company’s share capital at any time.
The share buyback programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations with the purpose of meeting obligations arising from share options programmes or other allocation of shares to employees or to complete a share capital decrease as set out in Articles 5(2)(a) and 5(2)(c) in MAR.
The Company has retained Danske Bank A/S (“Danske Bank”) to act as manager of the share buyback programme and purchase shares on behalf of Coloplast. Danske Bank has also agreed under the contract to make its trading decisions in relation to the shares in the Company independently of, and without influence by, the Company.
Coloplast is entitled to discontinue the share buyback programme at any time. If the Company decides to discontinue the programme, such a decision will be disclosed to the public through a company announcement. If discontinued, Danske Bank will no longer be entitled to purchase shares in Coloplast on behalf of the Company.
The DKK 500 million share buyback programme is subject to the following terms:
i) the price of the last independent trade on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and
ii) the highest current independent bid on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
Details of transactions executed under the share buyback programme will be disclosed to the market in accordance with the Safe Harbour Regulation and will be publicly disclosed on the company’s website at least once every seventh trading day.
Prior to the launch of the share buyback programme Coloplast A/S holds 3,038,288 treasury shares, equal to 1.41% of the company’s share capital.
For further information, please contact
Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111
Ellen Bjurgert
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com
Press and media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com
Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917
Website
www.coloplast.com
This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.
Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.
The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2021-02.
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.
Attachment
Coloplast A/S
Humlebaek, DENMARK
02_2021_Share_Buyback_ProgrammeFILE URL | Copy the link below
Coloplast A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: