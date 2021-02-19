San Clemente, United States, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forever Green has announced the availability of its office plant maintenance service. The interior landscape design and healthy plant company is considered the preferred plant service provider for offices and both large and small businesses in Southern California.

Details can be found at https://insideplant.com

The recently announced service aims at creating a stress-free, healthy environment for employees and customers. It will also serve as a means of bringing life to plain, boring, and plant-free offices.

Forever Green prides itself on working closely together with clients to meet their budget requirements without compromising on quality or content. The company also offers free consultation and quotes to interested clients.

As part of its services, Forever Green ensures that every plant compliments the theme of the building to be decorated. To do this, the staff works to produce what they consider the most innovative and exciting plant design possible.

Forever Green also works to guarantee that the plants installed in the offices remain in a healthy condition. A representative for the company explained that the staff replaces any plant that becomes unattractive with one of the same size and type.

To maintain the appearance of plants used to decorate office environments the company’s skilled plant technicians will provide weekly watering services. Added to this, the plants will be fertilized, cleaned, and dusted as needed.

To ensure that there are minimal interruptions to its clients’ employee and customer routines, installations are done quickly and neatly by Forever Green’s staff. The plants installed will also be repotted as needed and the decorating company ensures that they are sprayed for diseases.

Forever Green thrives on four values by which its staff serves clients. These are commitment, design. service, and quality.

In a bid to maintain the quality of the decors, the company aims at providing fresh and updated plant designs to enhance any size environment. They also offer the highest quality plants and containers both of which come with competitive pricing.

Aside from committing to outstanding service and healthy plants, Forever Green also offers what the company deems the most professional and reliable service available in Southern California.

“Forever Green has been providing interior plant services to Southern and Northern California for over 30 years. Our company is dedicated to a high standard of plant design and service,” the representative stated.

For more information, interested parties can click on the link above or call 800-995-2563 for a free office landscape plant design of up to $2,000 value.

Contact Info:

Name: Josh Gordon

Email: Send Email

Organization: Forever Green

Address: 1608 Vista Luna, San Clemente, CA 92673, United States

Phone: +1-714-960-1506

Website: https://www.insideplant.com/





