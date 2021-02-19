











19 February 2021

Annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday 16 March 2021 at 3.00pm.

Subject to the Danish government’s COVID-19 restrictions and to protect everyone’s safety, the

annual general meeting will be held as a completely electronic general meeting.

Physical attendance is not possible, however, shareholders can attend via an annual general meeting portal, where shareholders can livestream, vote and submit questions in writing via a chat function during the general meeting.

Please find attached the agenda and complete proposals.

