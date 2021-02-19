Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global consumer identity and access management (IAM) market to grow with a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.
The report on the global consumer identity and access management (IAM) market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on consumer identity and access management (IAM) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.
The report on consumer identity and access management (IAM) market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global consumer identity and access management (IAM) market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global consumer identity and access management (IAM) market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Highlights
2.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Projection
2.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solution
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Service
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment Mode
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user
3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market
4. Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market by Solution
5.1. Advanced Authentication
5.2. Data Governance
5.3. Identity Proofing Services
5.4. Directory Services
5.5. Others
6. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market by Service
6.1. Professional Services
6.2. Managed Services
7. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market by Deployment Mode
7.1. On-premises
7.2. Cloud
8. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market by End-user
8.1. BFSI
8.2. Retail And ECommerce
8.3. Healthcare
8.4. IT
8.5. Others
9. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market by Region 2020-2026
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. IBM
10.2.2. Microsoft
10.2.3. Salesforce
10.2.4. Sap
10.2.5. Broadcom
10.2.6. Okta
10.2.7. Akamai Technologies
10.2.8. Ping Identity
10.2.9. Forgerock
10.2.10. Loginradius
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gepgme
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: